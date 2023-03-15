Ranking Member Capito Statement on EPA’s Final ‘Good Neighbor Plan’ Burdening States, Targeting American Energy, Infrastructure

Capito says plan “has two things in common with the Inflation Reduction Act: a misleading name and disastrous impacts for American energy producers”



WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, released the below statement on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announcing its “Good Neighbor Plan” that targets American power production and burdens states with misguided air regulations.

“The EPA’s ‘Good Neighbor Plan’ announced today has two things in common with the Inflation Reduction Act: a misleading name and disastrous impacts for American energy producers,” Ranking Member Capito said. “This regulation not only burdens 23 states with overreaching emissions reductions requirements for power plants, it also targets specific industries vital to our economy, including iron, steel, cement, and pulp and paper. With this plan, the Biden administration is imposing yet another regulation to accomplish its ultimate goal of shutting down fossil fuel plants and making America less energy independent.”

BACKGROUND:

In June 2022, Ranking Member Capito sent a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan outlining serious concerns with the proposed “Good Neighbor Plan.”

Ranking Member Capito has criticized the EPA’s proposed ‘Good Neighbor Plan’ during EPW hearings in March 2023, July 2022, and May 2022, and in an op-ed.

