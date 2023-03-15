Medigene AG to report full year 2022 financial results on March 29, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Martinsried/Munich, March 15, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an early-stage immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will report financial results and provide a corporate update for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.



Following the release of the full year 2022 financial results on Medigene’s website, the company will host a conference call that same day at 3 p.m. CET (9 a.m. ET).

Full details for the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date March 29, 2023 Time 3:00 p.m. CET (9 a.m. ET) U.S. Dial-in Number: +1 877-451-6152 Int’l Dial-in Number: +1 201-389-0879 Conference ID: 13736670 Webcast: Join the live webcast here or at https://www.medigene.com/investors-media/reports-presentations

Please dial in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure a timely start of the conference call.

Following the call, an archived webcast will be accessible on the Investors & Media section of the Medigene website: https://www.medigene.com/investors-media/reports-presentations

About Medigene

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is a leading immuno-oncology company dedicated to developing T-cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product enhancement and product development technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T Cell Receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

Contacts

Medigene AG

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

E-mail: investor@medigene.com

LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid

Phone: +41 78 680 05 38

E-mail: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

