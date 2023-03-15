Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,431 in the last 365 days.

EU exploring new sanctions regime against those who seek to destabilise Moldova

The European Commission, together with its Member States, is exploring a possible new sanctions regime, targeting individuals who seek to destabilise the Republic of Moldova, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Várhelyi, said at the European Parliament Plenary session on 14 March, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

He stressed that Moldova remains “on top of the European Union’s political agenda, with our unwavering support to the country’s security, territorial integrity and sovereignty”. 

Várhelyi reminded that over the last months, there have been increasing Russian attempts to destabilise Moldova with hybrid actions. “The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, has warned about plans to attempt a change of power through violent means. Russia’s lies about Ukraine massing troops to attack Moldova’s pro-Russian separatist region of Transnistria were swiftly denied by Chisinau,” said the Commissioner.  

At the same time, referring to the Moldovan authorities, he said the likelihood of direct military aggression against Moldova is currently low. “Moreover, de facto authorities in the Transnistrian region want to avoid being drawn into Russia’s war of aggression, but vigilance is necessary due to the presence of Russian troops and ammunition in the Transnistrian region,” Várhelyi said.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU exploring new sanctions regime against those who seek to destabilise Moldova

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more