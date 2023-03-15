EU exploring new sanctions regime against those who seek to destabilise Moldova

The European Commission, together with its Member States, is exploring a possible new sanctions regime, targeting individuals who seek to destabilise the Republic of Moldova, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Várhelyi, said at the European Parliament Plenary session on 14 March, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

He stressed that Moldova remains “on top of the European Union’s political agenda, with our unwavering support to the country’s security, territorial integrity and sovereignty”.

Várhelyi reminded that over the last months, there have been increasing Russian attempts to destabilise Moldova with hybrid actions. “The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, has warned about plans to attempt a change of power through violent means. Russia’s lies about Ukraine massing troops to attack Moldova’s pro-Russian separatist region of Transnistria were swiftly denied by Chisinau,” said the Commissioner.

At the same time, referring to the Moldovan authorities, he said the likelihood of direct military aggression against Moldova is currently low. “Moreover, de facto authorities in the Transnistrian region want to avoid being drawn into Russia’s war of aggression, but vigilance is necessary due to the presence of Russian troops and ammunition in the Transnistrian region,” Várhelyi said.

Find out more

Press release