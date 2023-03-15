Georgia: Public service delivery for the private sector in rural areas

The study identifies remaining gaps in delivering public service intended for the private sector and offers recommendations to service providers and local authorities.

The study was commissioned by the EU and UNDP within the framework of the European Union Neighbourhood Programme for Agriculture and Rural Development (ENPARD).

The report shows that public services for the private sector are available in many rural areas, but their quality is lower than at the national level. Moreover, digital technology is still rare in municipalities. They are also not adapted to serve people with special needs.