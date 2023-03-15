EU4Culture launches call for Cultural and Cross-Innovation Projects supporting Belarusian  citizens and civil society

The EU-funded project EU4Culture announces its 2nd call for Cultural and Cross-Innovation project grants in favour of the civil society and citizens of Belarus.

Cultural projects should focus on cultural and artistic development, production, presentation, which promote local cultural traditions and resources, reflect current social debates through culture, and create spaces for exchange.

Cross-Innovation projects should encourage cooperation and spill-overs between different sectors, break down silos and simulate the development of local ecosystems that combine culture, creativity, tourism and other sectors.

The requested grant must fall between €3,000 and €25,000.

Professional representatives of Belarusian cultural and creative industries currently located in Belarus or in the member states of the European Union, EU partner countries and other European countries are eligible to apply. Applications can be submitted by natural persons or organisations.

To take part in the call, applicants must submit their application through the Goethe Application Portal (GAP).

The deadline for applications is 2 May.

During the first grant call, EU4Culture supported 14 cultural and cross-innovation projects from Belarus.

EU4Culture is implemented by Goethe-Institut (Lead), Czech Centres, Danish Cultural Institute, and Institut Français de Géorgie.

Find out more

EU4Culture Application Guidelines for the 2nd call for proposals

Register in advance to attend info sessions on EU4Culture Cultural & Cross-Innovation Grants