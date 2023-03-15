Eos Positioning Systems Announces Support for Galileo HAS with its Arrow Gold+™ GNSS Receiver

The Arrow Gold+ GNSS receiver is the first in the GIS market to support the new Galileo High-Accuracy Initial Service (Galileo HAS), providing free out-of-the-box 20 centimeter accuracy anywhere in the world

MONTREAL, CANADA – March 15, 2023— Eos Positioning Systems, Inc., (Eos), the Canadian designer and manufacturer of GNSS hardware and related solutions for the GIS market, announced today its Arrow Gold+™ GNSS receiver supports the free, new Galileo High-Accuracy (HAS) Initial Service correction service. With Galileo HAS Initial Service, Arrow Gold+ users can achieve better than 20 centimeter real-time accuracy with 95% confidence anywhere in the world.

“This is a game-changer for mobile crews in every industry worldwide,” Eos Chief Technology Officer Jean-Yves Lauture said. “Our customers today can use the Arrow Gold+ receiver with the new Galileo HAS Initial Service to achieve consistent, free subfoot accuracy anywhere on the planet. This launches a new era of what is possible.”

Galileo HAS is a widely anticipated differential correction service from the European Space Agency and European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA). Its Initial Service constitutes Phase 1 of its go-live, which occurred on January 24, 2023. On that date, Galileo HAS became the first global differential correction service to provide subfoot accuracy to compatible GNSS receivers anywhere in the world, completely free of charge. Read the full announcement here.

“We had been planning for this for quite some time, knowing that our customers would be able to benefit so greatly from this revolutionary correction source broadcast from the Galileo satellites themselves,” Lauture said.

The Arrow Gold+ is currently the only high-accuracy GNSS receiver designed specifically for the GIS market to support the Galileo HAS . Learn more about the Arrow Gold+ here.

“Eos GNSS receivers have always brought something unique to the GIS market, starting with 30-60 centimeter accuracy using just SBAS [satellite-based augmentation system] corrections,” Lauture said. “Today, we are continuing this pioneering spirit by offering our customers the same experience they expect from an Eos receiver, with the unprecedented worldwide accuracy of Galileo HAS.”

During Phase 1, field workers worldwide can expect a convergence time of less than 20 minutes via the Galileo HAS Initial Service. In Phase 2, which the ESA currently estimates will go live as early as 2024, these times will drop to less than two minutes for Europe and less than five minutes for the rest of the world.

Current Arrow Gold+ customers may contact Eos technical support to request a firmware upgrade to start using Galileo HAS for free.

New customers interested in taking advantage of Galileo HAS may inquire with Eos sales support.

