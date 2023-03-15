Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,587 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court orders amendments to General Rules of Practice governing audio and video coverage of criminal court proceedings

News Item
Supreme Court orders amendments to General Rules of Practice governing audio and video coverage of criminal court proceedings

Posted: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Effective January 1, 2024, the Rules will no longer require the parties to consent to allow audio and video coverage of criminal trials. Instead, district courts will have broader discretion to allow coverage of criminal trials, subject to certain exceptions and restrictions.

Read the order 

You just read:

Supreme Court orders amendments to General Rules of Practice governing audio and video coverage of criminal court proceedings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more