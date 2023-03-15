Supreme Court orders amendments to General Rules of Practice governing audio and video coverage of criminal court proceedings
Posted: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Effective January 1, 2024, the Rules will no longer require the parties to consent to allow audio and video coverage of criminal trials. Instead, district courts will have broader discretion to allow coverage of criminal trials, subject to certain exceptions and restrictions.