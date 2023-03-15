Global Demand for Gene Delivery Systems is Growing at a CAGR of 6.5% Through 2027 | Fact.MR study

Fact. MR’s latest report on Gene Delivery Systems Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights into various strategies employed by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the Gene Delivery Systems Market.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global demand for gene delivery systems is forecasted to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027.



The requirement for advanced technologies for targeted therapies is driving the global market for gene delivery systems. The introduction of new and cutting-edge technologies and the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases are the key drivers for market growth. Growing research and development activities in genomics have also been a major factor driving market expansion. Rising preference among patients for modern products and innovative drug delivery systems, because of these products' increased efficacy and precision, is predicted to boost market value over the coming years.

The oral route of administration is a cost-effective, painless, and self-administered delivery method that does not require sterile precautions. Market expansion is being boosted by the discovery of new therapies that can recognize afflicted cells and can treat them without damaging the healthy cells. Market growth is also attributed to the quick development of biosimilars, targeted treatments, and gene therapies.

A surge in investments in the sector are supporting the production of various mechanisms of gene transfer. Currently, viral vectors are used in over 70% of gene and cell therapy studies, which is driving organic revenue growth for biological delivery technologies.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Value Projection (2027) US$ 4.1 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2027) 6.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures





Key Takeaways from Market Study

The gene delivery systems market in Japan is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2022-2027).

The global gene delivery systems market is predicted to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2027.

Market in Germany is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2027.

Demand for non-viral gene delivery systems is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027.

“Growing usage of viral gene delivery systems to treat illnesses caused by a genetic mutation, constant innovations in gene delivery technologies, increasing acceptance of gene-based medicines, and rising initiatives by government organizations for the development of gene delivery methods are factors expected to boost market revenue over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Which Region Spearheads Gene Delivery System Demand?

Higher Consumer Awareness of Improved Drug Delivery Systems North America

North America drives the gene delivery systems market. The market is extending because of rising interest for biological gene delivery systems, rising reception of imaginative items, and rising customer familiarity with further developed drug conveyance frameworks.



Increased prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in genetic analyzer systems, and the presence of key players are driving market growth in the region.

Increasing rates of hospitalizations, technological advancements in drug delivery systems, and rising research and innovation initiatives for the development of gene delivery systems are driving market expansion in the region.

Key Companies Profiled in Gene Delivery Systems Market report

Amgen, Inc.

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Human Stem Cells Institute

Oxford Biomedica plc

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.



Winning Strategy

Top market players are making major investments to expand their viral vector production capacity and keep up with the rising demand. Major players in the genomics industry are focused on the introduction of innovative gene delivery systems. Key companies are engaged in the R&D and commercialization of advanced therapies.

For instance,

In 2021, Thermogelling peptide delivery methods, which are given as fluid sol at room temperature through an injection, were created by Novartis AG. The company also manufactures ZYKADIA, a medication for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Nanoparticles demonstrated their effectiveness as prospective carriers for clinical utilization due to their customizable shape and biological activities.

Brammer Bio, a company that produces viral vectors for gene therapies, was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Segments of Gene Delivery Systems Industry Research

By Delivery : Viral Gene Delivery Non-viral Gene Delivery

By Route of Administration : Oral Injectable Inhalation Transdermal Ocular Nasal Others

By Application : Infectious Diseases Oncology CVD Urology CNS Others



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global gene delivery systems market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of delivery (viral gene delivery, non-viral gene delivery), route of administration (oral, injectable, inhalation, transdermal, ocular, nasal, others), and application (infectious diseases, oncology, CVD, urology, CNS, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

