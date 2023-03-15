Morocco-Saudi Arabia: Memorandum of Cooperation on Mutual Recognition of Halal Certificates for Local Products Approved

MOROCCO, March 15 - The Saudi Council of Ministers approved, during a session chaired Tuesday by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, a memorandum of cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Morocco in the field of mutual recognition of halal certificates for local products.

The two countries had signed, last October 3 in Rabat, this memorandum which concerns the development of cooperation in the field of mutual recognition of halal certificates and local products.

Morocco was represented by the Moroccan Institute of Standardization (IMANOR) and Saudi Arabia by the Saudi Food and Drug Agency (SFDA).

The agreement also aims to develop the exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of training, research and analysis of halal products in laboratories.

The signing of this memorandum comes in the context of the visit in Morocco of the Saudi Minister of Trade, Majid Al-Qasabi, who was accompanied by a high-level Saudi delegation composed of representatives of 14 ministries and 62 private sector actors.

MAP:15 March 2023