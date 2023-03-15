Geneva: Morocco Is Key Player Linking Africa to World (Pundits)

MOROCCO, March 15 - Pundits in strategic and economic affairs highlighted, Tuesday in Geneva, the opportunities offered by Morocco's positioning as a key player linking Africa to the world.

In a conference organized by the NGO ''Promotion of Economic and Social Development'' (PDES), speakers said that Morocco, thanks to its economic and development choices and its achievements in recent years, has opened the eyes of Africa on unprecedented opportunities to build a global development project serving the interests of the continent's inhabitants.

With its geostrategic positioning, its political stability and its tangible achievements in infrastructure and investment in high value-added sectors, Morocco is positioned as a locomotive of development within the continent, said the president of the NGO, which enjoys special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, Noureddine Obbad.

These characteristics make Morocco embody the dreams of the continent's inhabitants by hosting investments strengthening the link of complementarity with Europe and establishing itself as an axis of win-win partnership, Obbad said.

The Tanger Med port is the perfect embodiment of this dynamic, he observed, while emphasizing the billions of dirhams invested in the southern provinces, which makes Morocco the gateway to the continent for various international partners.

For his part, the President of the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Morocco, Christophe De Figueiredo, gave a presentation on the evolution of Swiss-Moroccan relations, stressing that economic exchanges between the two countries have reached a record level in 2022, paving the way for an even more promising future.

The largest Swiss brands are present in the Moroccan economic fabric, he added, noting however that there remains a huge investment potential to be seized, especially for Swiss SMEs, in Morocco and through it in Africa.

In addition, the journalist and researcher in strategic affairs, Alain Jourdan, analyzed the relationship between Africa and Europe, believing that the current dynamic marked by independent African policies to serve the development needs of the continent represents a new wave that frees itself from colonialism.

MAP:15 March 2023