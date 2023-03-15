RTRLAW Cements Position as Tampa's Go-To Firm for Top-Rated Personal Injury Attorneys & Historical Relevance
RTRLAW is a sought-after personal injury law firm that helps injury victims get the justice they deserve by providing solid legal representation in Tampa, FL.
While getting justice for personal injury victims remains RTRLAW's primary goal, supporting the local community is also its business.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No two personal injury cases are alike. Accident cases are often complex, especially if there are serious injuries or multiple defendants involved. That is why it’s vital to have an experienced and dedicated Florida personal injury attorney by your side. Due to the complexities involved, victims must be extra careful about which firm or personal injury attorney they choose for their legal representation. Instead of relying on guesswork, injury victims are better off basing their hiring decisions on the law firm’s level of experience and verifiable track record in litigating similar cases. Based on these criteria alone, RTRLAW is a favorite in Tampa, and the Tampa Bay area. With more than three decades in business, the Florida firm's personal injury attorneys have handled just about every possible personal injury case, helping thousands of victims get the justice they deserve for their injuries.
— Nicholas R. Thompson, Managing Partner, RTRLAW
Since its founding in 1988, RTRLAW has been home to some of Florida's most skilled personal injury attorneys known to go above and beyond for their clients consistently. They represent injury victims in personal injury cases ranging from soft tissue injuries to major motor vehicle accidents with catastrophic injuries and everything in between. Over the years, they have handled cases including, but not limited to, slips & falls, auto, truck and motorcycle accidents, bike, aircraft & watercraft accidents, pedestrian injuries, food poisoning, bed bug injuries, manicure/pedicure injuries, dog bite injuries, workplace injuries, and wrongful deaths. Regardless of the circumstances surrounding their injuries, clients who hire RTRLAW's attorneys can rest easy knowing that their cases couldn't be in more capable hands.
Recognizing the fact that no two cases are exactly alike, the attorneys from RTRLAW tailor their services accordingly. Their goal is to get their clients the most favorable outcomes possible, whether it’s reaching a fair, out-of-court settlement or getting a judgment in the client’s favor at trial. According to many of RTRLAW's former clients, one of the best parts about working with the firm's attorneys is information accessibility. Many clients agree RTRLAW’s attorneys and legal team kept them well informed, despite the clients’ limited comprehension of complicated court proceedings and confusing legal jargon.
As a firm believer and defender of justice for all, RTRLAW is committed to making its services accessible to people from all walks of life. Personal injury victims in Florida never have to pay upfront to get good legal representation, as the firm's attorneys charge contingency fees instead of hourly rates on all of their personal injury cases. This means that clients only pay when and if RTRLAW wins their case and recovers money. RTRLAW also provides free, no-obligation case reviews with potential clients to lay out each case's facts and chart the best way forward. For client convenience, the law firm operates from seven offices strategically located across Florida.
"While getting justice for personal injury victims remains RTRLAW's primary goal, supporting the local community is also its business," said Nicholas R. Thompson, Managing Partner of RTRLAW. Giving back to the community, participating in charitable activities, and donating time and resources to worthwhile causes are among the firm's many laudable societal contributions.
RTRLAW’s Tampa office is located on the eighth floor of the historic and beloved community landmark, the Tampa Theatre. Built in 1926 by Paramount Pictures, the Tampa Theatre was designed by famous theater architect John Eberson as one of the country’s most elaborate movie palaces, complete with twinkling lights in the ceiling to resemble the night sky, balcony, gargoyles, a 1,400-pipe Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ (still in use!), and uniformed ushers. It was designed to resemble an ornate, moonlit, Mediterranean courtyard with old-world statues, flowering vines and more. The Tampa Theatre became a national historic landmark, named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978, and became a Tampa City Landmark in 1988.
In its heyday, the Tampa Theatre was a popular hangout for both the well-heeled and the common person, offering air-conditioned comfort and world-class entertainment in opulent, lavish surroundings for a mere 25 cents. Over the years, it has been lovingly restored and supported by Tampa’s citizens, and it remains one of America’s best-preserved examples of grand movie palace architecture. The Tampa Theatre is still in operation, featuring more than 700 events annually, including new and classic films, concerts, tours, educational programs and special events. It’s managed by the not-for-profit Tampa Theatre Foundation.
RTRLAW’s Tampa team enjoys being part of living history at the Tampa Theatre. You can visit the firm’s Tampa headquarters at 707 N. Franklin St., 8th Floor, Tampa, Florida, 33602. Interested individuals can learn more about RTRLAW's services from its website, www.rtrlaw.com. A Tampa personal injury lawyer is always reachable at (813) 370-0229 for queries or a free, no-obligation case review.
Nicholas Thompson
RTRLAW
+1 813-370-0229
info@rtrlaw.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube