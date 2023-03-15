Happy International Women's Day

The month of March is recognized as National Women’s History Month by communities throughout the United States, and International Women’s Day is celebrated globally, in order to honor and celebrate the struggles and achievements of women.

The Council designated March 8, 2023 as International Women’s Day in the City of Boston, to not only reflect on the progress made, but to reaffirm the City’s commitment to pursuing strategies that guarantee the basic human rights of women and girls.

The resolution sponsored by Councilor Breadon and co-sponsored by Councilors Coletta and Louijeune states that, “gender equality is a fundamental human right, and the full participation of women in every aspect of society in integral in solving the world’s most threatening social, economic and political problems.”