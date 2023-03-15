Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,533 in the last 365 days.

Happy International Women's Day

The month of March is recognized as National Women’s History Month by communities throughout the United States, and International Women’s Day is celebrated globally, in order to honor and celebrate the struggles and achievements of women.

The Council designated March 8, 2023 as International Women’s Day in the City of Boston, to not only reflect on the progress made, but to reaffirm the City’s commitment to pursuing strategies that guarantee the basic human rights of women and girls.

The resolution sponsored by Councilor Breadon and co-sponsored by Councilors Coletta and Louijeune states that, “gender equality is a fundamental human right, and the full participation of women in every aspect of society in integral in solving the world’s most threatening social, economic and political problems.”

You just read:

Happy International Women's Day

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more