Leading Executives Present Global and APAC Third-Party Logistics Trends at the 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 9th, Armstrong & Associates, in partnership with KPMG, is hosting its annual 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit in Hong Kong. This year’s event analyzes the most important global third-party logistics industry trends (such as the reopening of China, interest rate hikes and monetary tightening, normalization of transportation rates, and strategic mergers and acquisitions) in an interactive and fully engaged way. Network with industry experts and peers that successfully navigate the unique daily complexities of the global 3PL industry.
With its focus on executive panels to share information, the 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit is unique amongst conferences. As such, this one event represents an outstanding deep-dive into the operational, financial, and technological aspects of the global 3PL industry. It provides an unparalleled opportunity to network, learn and share ideas for driving 3PL growth globally and throughout Asia.
The 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit will be held this May at the KPMG Conference Center (3rd Floor, South Island Place, 8 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong). To join us as a speaker/sponsor or to register to attend the summit, please visit the event page.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading third-party logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key information resource for 3PL market research and consulting.
A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of its continued work in supporting its mission, A&A’s 3PL market estimates are the most often cited in securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs, media articles and trade publications. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.
A&A’s research complements its consulting activities by providing a continually updated detailed database for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 40 3PLs, supported 24 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.
# # #
Cheri Grabowski
With its focus on executive panels to share information, the 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit is unique amongst conferences. As such, this one event represents an outstanding deep-dive into the operational, financial, and technological aspects of the global 3PL industry. It provides an unparalleled opportunity to network, learn and share ideas for driving 3PL growth globally and throughout Asia.
The 3PL Value Creation Asia Summit will be held this May at the KPMG Conference Center (3rd Floor, South Island Place, 8 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong). To join us as a speaker/sponsor or to register to attend the summit, please visit the event page.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading third-party logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key information resource for 3PL market research and consulting.
A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of its continued work in supporting its mission, A&A’s 3PL market estimates are the most often cited in securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs, media articles and trade publications. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.
A&A’s research complements its consulting activities by providing a continually updated detailed database for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 40 3PLs, supported 24 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.
# # #
Cheri Grabowski
Armstrong & Associates
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn