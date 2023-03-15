Windows & Doors By The Men With Tools Expands with New Showroom in Summit, NJ
Windows & Doors By The Men With Tools is excited to announce the opening of their newest showroom located at 444 Springfield Ave.
I had an opportunity to retire. But home improvement is in my blood.”SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the Summit, NJ community can now experience the beauty and quality of their customizable windows and doors in person. The showroom is open Monday - Friday 10 AM to 8 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 6 PM, and Sunday 11 AM to 5 PM.
— John Kolbaska, President & Founder
Owner John Kolbaska has been providing premium products, services, and experiences to homeowners since 2014. He founded the company with a mission to make a difference in the lives of homeowners wanting to invest in building their dream homes. "Before I went into business, I was working as a general contractor for the local home center in my community. I loved what I did. But I was frustrated with how communication breakdowns within large companies impacted the customer," said Kolbaska.
Kolbaska's passion for providing exceptional service stems from his experience as a 3rd generation carpenter. "I had an opportunity to retire. But home improvement is in my blood. Plus, my wife wanted me to go back to work, and she's the boss!" he chuckled.
Windows & Doors By The Men With Tools opened their first showroom in Staten Island on May 7th, 2017. Due to the high volume of referrals from friends and family of their happy Staten Island customers, Kolbaska knew it was time to expand and provide the Summit, NJ community an opportunity to see and feel the products in person. The Summit, NJ showroom had a soft opening earlier in March 2023, and a grand opening is being planned for the near future to celebrate with business owners and homeowners in the local area.
Doors are open to anyone planning their next home improvement project. To learn more about Windows & Doors By The Men With Tools, visit their website at themenwithtools.com
