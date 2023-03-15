Flora Craft Brands Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Athlete Activist led Cannabis Brand Revenant in Illinois

Flora Craft Brands has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Revenant, an athlete activist-led cannabis brand.

/EIN News/ -- Downers Grove, IL, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Craft Brands, a licensed craft grow 2108010130-CG in Elgin, Illinois is proud to announce an exclusive licensing agreement with Revenant, an athlete activist led brand founded by three retired NFL players Kyle Turley, Eben Briton, and Jim McMahon.

“At the heart of the Revenant brand is a focus on recovery and revitalization. The brand offers multiple products lines formulated for relief with carefully curated strains for pain relief, better sleep or a boost of energy.” said Anthony Carpino, CEO of Flora Craft Brands. “The Revenant team is full of professional athletes with real-life use cases of how cannabis reduced their dependency and addiction to opioids. The company promotes medicinal benefits to professional sports organizations on how cannabis can aid in the healing of players head and body injuries.”

Brent McMahon, National Licensing Director of Revenant, stated “For the last Superbowl (2023), Revenant was the first cannabis company to sponsor an event with the NFL by hosting the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic where Jim McMahon, Marcus Allen, Doug Flutie, Eric Dickerson, Warren Sapp, Jeremy Roenick and many more professional athletes supported and attended the event. The event included personal stories from players advocating for the benefits of cannabis through naturally syndicated media platforms such as iHeart radio and cannabis talk 101”

“Our management team first launched in medical cannabis, owning and operating one of the first medical dispensaries in Illinois. We truly believe in the healing power of the plant. Whether you are a professional athlete, a fitness enthusiast, or simply looking for a natural way to improve your health and wellness, Revenant's products are designed to meet your needs.” said Carpino.

“I am eager to kickstart a comprehensive brand awareness campaign for Revenant in Illinois and form strategic relationships with dispensaries.” said Joe Marano, Brand Manager of Flora Craft Brands “Flora Craft Brands is currently identifying dispensary partners to showcase Revenant in Illinois with exclusive drops, initial product launches, and vendor days.”

About Revenant

Revenant is a multi-state aspirational cannabis brand whose mission is to provide humanity with an alternative to harmful pharmaceuticals and opioids with everyone's mental and physical well-being in mind. Revenant believes in creating immersive and authentic experiences that inspire.

About Flora Craft Brands

Flora Arbor LLC DBA Flora Craft Brands was awarded a craft grow license by the Illinois Department of Agriculture in 2021 as a social equity applicant. Located in Elgin, Illinois in a state-of-the-art 51,000 sq ft. Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility. Flora cultivates, extracts, manufactures, packages and distributes cannabis products to retail dispensaries throughout the state of Illinois.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.floracraftbrands.com.

Media Contact

Name: Joe Marano

Phone: 224-229-1547

Email: joe.marano@floracg.com

Website: floracraftbrands.com