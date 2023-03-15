Henri D. Kahn Insurance Service Joins World Insurance Associates

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Henri D. Kahn Insurance Service, LLC (“Kahn”) of Laredo, TX on March 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Kahn has been providing insurance for 48 years, specializing in the trucking and warehousing industries.

“We have been providing insurance to businesses and individuals for many years,” says Greg Kahn, President, Henri D. Kahn Insurance Service. “We give our clients the information and products they need to protect their assets, and we look forward to continuing to do so as part of World.”

“On behalf of the World family, I would like to welcome Kahn,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “They are well known in the trucking and warehousing industries, and I know they will continue to be successful. Providing even more products and services to their clients.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and TAG Consultants advised World on the transaction. Benavides Maddox, PC provided legal counsel to Kahn on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 185 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

