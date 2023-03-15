The Robotic Palletizers & De-palletizers Market is anticipated to hold a share of US$ 4.0 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Restored Manufacturing Businesses along with Booming E-commerce Distribution Chains Garner the Market Growth - FMI taps a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033. the United States robotic palletizers & de-palletizers market is thriving at an average CAGR of 3.4% between 2023 and 2033.

Expanding food and beverage businesses along with enhanced packaging lines is flourishing the demand for robotic palletizer s & de-palletizer s .

E-commerce space booming and experimenting with their logistical and packaging systems is another factor garnering market growth.

A trendy shift from conventional palletizer s & de-palletizer s to robotic ones is likely to contribute to market growth. The shift is due to the high productivity and smooth operability offered by the robotic systems.

to robotic ones is likely to contribute to market growth. The shift is due to the high productivity and smooth operability offered by the robotic systems. Packaging lines are trying to limit the number of accidents and labor force at operations. Hence, robotic palletizers & de-palletizers help the end user in enhancing product manipulation without accidental risk. It also reduces the labor cost.

The restored manufacturing and production units are now investing high amounts of money in advancing their packaging line and distribution channels.



Key Points:

The United States market leads the robotic palletizer & de-palletizer market in terms of sales volume in North America. The market thrives at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the presence of e-commerce giants and increased automation in manufacturing units. The regional market is anticipated to hold a sales volume of 2948 in 2023.

Indonesia robotic palletizer & de-palletizer market leads South Asia market in terms of CAGR with a leading CAGR of 8.3% between 2023 and 2033. The regional growth is attributed to high foreign investment and expanding packaging businesses. The market is expected to hold a sales volume of 490 in 2023.

The palletizers segment is likely to thrive in the product type category as it thrives on a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to high consumption and enhanced product manipulation. It holds a sales volume of 12,646 units in 2023 though, the de-palletizers segment thrives on a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2033.



Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors work on integrating smart technologies like artificial intelligence, sensory technology, and efficient working. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel. The key players in the market are ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Krones AG, Brenton, LLC, Remtec Automation, LLC, and DAN-Palletiser A/S

Recent Market Developments:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has extended its CP series with CP180L and CP300L with floor mounting, and easy-to-use palletizing software. This comes with the flexible automation of end-of-line and distribution processes.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation has revisited its robotic palletizers. The robots are expected to offer speed and safety along with more space. The robots are flexible with easy-to-integrate 2D and 3D vision systems.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Palletizers:

Boxes/Cases

Bags/Sacks

Bundles

Others (Pails, Drums, Trays etc.)

De-Palletizers:

Boxes/Cases

Bags/Sacks

Bundles

Others (Pails, Drums, Trays etc.)

By Place:

Factories

Distribution Centers (DCs)

Fulfilment Centers (FCs)

Others

By Machine Type:

Articulated Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Products

Tracking and Logistics

Industrial Packaging



