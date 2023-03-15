Demand for Indigenous inclusion grows as Workforce Forward conference expands across Canada Conference returns to Calgary April 6, with debuts in Saskatoon and Vancouver this year

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workforce Forward announced today its Indigenous workforce summit will return this year with three in-person and one virtual event across Canada. Initially held virtually out of the Calgary Market, Workforce Forward has introduced Saskatoon and Vancouver as additional host cities in response to a rising demand for Indigenous-centred education, training and inclusion initiatives for workplaces.



Each conference program features a combination of dynamic panel discussions and intimate workshops where attendees can meet and discover new ideas and practical strategies to implement equality, diversity and Indigenous inclusion initiatives. Conference agenda, speakers and topics are shaped by the Workforce Forward Leadership Council, which is comprised of established and emerging Indigenous leaders from across Canada.

“Indigenous talent is in high demand across all industries and corporates are challenged to foster meaningful, supportive workplaces for Indigenous leaders to advance,” said Raylene Whitford, chair, Indigenous Advisory Council, TC Energy and Workforce Forward 2023 Leadership Council. “Workforce Forward offers practical, implementable solutions for employers to advance Indigenous empowerment in the workplace.”

Workforce Forward was created in response to the growing demand among business leaders, human resource specialists and many other professionals seeking ways to foster a culture of belonging for Indigenous talent. Attendees will discover how to develop Indigenous inclusion initiatives, how to promote healthier Indigenous employee-to-employer relationships, how to align corporate social responsibilities to Indigenous communities, and much more.

“As an organization driven by a mission to advance the economic prosperity among Indigenous Peoples, we’re eager to bring Workforce Forward to Calgary, Saskatoon and Vancouver professionals,” said Miki Reeder, CEO of Workforce Forward. “With our esteemed Leadership Council at the helm, we’re confident attendees will leave Workforce Forward with the tools and insights required to champion Indigenous inclusion within their organization, and beyond.”

Kicking off this year’s series of events, Workforce Forward is returning to Calgary Thursday, April 6 at The Westin. Visionary speakers include SNC-LAVALIN’s national director, Indigenous relations, Ruby Littlechild; ATCO Gas’ cross-cultural and Indigenous relations manager, Jorge Avilés; CEO of the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR), Ioana Giurca; and many more. The conference will debut in Saskatoon Tuesday, June 13 at TCU Place, and at Vancouver’s Pan Pacific on Wednesday, September 6.

Workforce Forward is eligible for 8.5 CBD hours for members of CPHR Alberta, CPHR Saskatchewan and CPHR British Columbia & Yukon. For more details on conference programming, speakers and tickets, visit www.workforceforward.ca.

About Workforce Forward

Workforce Forward brings together a diverse group of thought-leaders to share their work in the inclusion and diversity space, as well as discuss what steps we all can take to become even greater allies and facilitate lasting change. The conference delivers a day of dynamic panel discussions and educational workshops focused on Indigenous inclusion training, employment strategies and hiring best practices for HR professionals and business owners.

Media Contact

Kelsey Wilson

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

C: 403.471.1284

E: kwilson@brooklinepr.com

Jennie Price

Workforce Forward

C: 403.383.1675

E: j.price@theconnectgroup.ca