Brand Innovators Names Rick Song as President
Leading Marketer Community to Expand its High-Growth Consulting ServicesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand Innovators, the exclusive community of marketers from the world’s top brands, today announced Rick Song has joined the company as President of the Brand Innovators Strategy Group. Song will lead the company’s consulting solutions business and will be responsible for expanding strategic client relationships with leaders in the marketing, media and tech industries.
“We are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions for our community of 50,000 marketers from the Fortune 500 and other leading brands. Rick’s knowledge, experience and incredible relationships in marketing and media make him uniquely qualified to lead our talented team of consultants,” said Marc Sternberg, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Brand Innovators. “Rick was one of our first clients when we launched Brand Innovators twelve years ago and I am thrilled to have him join the company in this important role. New and emerging technologies are rapidly changing how brands engage with their consumers and the Brand Innovators Strategy Group is well-positioned to help marketers navigate the waters,” added Brandon Gutman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Brand Innovators.
Song is an accomplished ad executive with over 20 years experience in digital media and ad tech. Most recently he was the GM of Digital Client Solutions at Nielsen, where he led double-digit growth for three consecutive years through the pandemic, leading to the company’s $16B sale to a private equity consortium in Q4 2022. Throughout his career, he’s held a variety of key leadership posts, including Global CRO of Telaria, CRO of Rocket Fuel, EVP National Digital Sales at iHeartMedia and GM at Microsoft Advertising.
“It’s been inspiring to watch Brand Innovators' extraordinary rise in the industry over the past decade, building a renowned network of brand marketers and establishing a trusted presence in the marketplace,” said Song. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth and expansion into new areas.”
Song also currently serves as the Board Chair for the Advertising Club of New York, the ad industry's first trade organization founded in 1896. He is a former President of 212 NYC, a four-time IAB MIXX Awards Juror and a founding member of the Digital Content Newfronts. He is based in New York and holds a BA from Carnegie Mellon University.
About Brand Innovators
Brand Innovators is an exclusive community of brand marketers from the world's top brands, gathering regularly for thought leadership conferences, virtual livecasts, and social events. Formed in 2011, Brand Innovators focuses on sharing knowledge about marketing and technology among fellow industry leaders. The Brand Innovators Advisory Board and Professional Councils include some of the most innovative brand marketers or change agents in the marketing and media industries today.
