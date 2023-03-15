Accelitas, Inc. announces Jimmy Williams as new Chief Revenue Officer

Sales experience, team-building skills, and pandemic navigation led to C-level promotion

PETALUMA, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fintech innovator Accelitas, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jimmy Williams to Chief Revenue Officer. Williams had served previously as SVP, National Sales Manager for Accelitas, helping build the sales team, expand the company's markets, and drive impressive volume and revenue growth.

"Jimmy always showed a knack for taking on challenging projects and making them into something bigger and better," says Accelitas CEO Greg Cote. "It's been an absolute pleasure to watch him find and coach the great talent on our sales team, while guiding our customers through the unexpected changes brought on by Covid."

Williams joined Accelitas in May 2019 after serving leadership roles at First Data (now Fiserv) and the Emerging Payments & Strategy team at Bank of America. He continued demonstrating his leadership skills as the Ai-powered predictive analytics company deployed its sales team prior to and during the pandemic, helping Accelitas find growth and expand its customer base in a challenging market.

"From the beginning, we saw Jimmy's potential to play a C-level role with the company," says Cote.

According to Williams, Accelitas provides the perfect match for his business instincts, combining innovative risk management solutions with one-on-one personal engagement.

"Accelitas has demonstrated consistent execution over the past several years as we've helped customers grow their business in an environment mixed with both evolving threats and new market opportunities," says Williams. "More than anything, the culture of deep relationships and natural curiosity shown by every member of the Accelitas team has fueled our dramatic growth. I look forward to continuing our mutual success."

