NEW SO.DA SOCIAL MARKETING SCHOLARSHIP AND INTERNSHIP LAUNCHES THIS YEAR AS PART OF CORUS.FUTURES

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment announced today that a new educational support opportunity, the so.da Social Marketing Scholarship and Internship, has officially launched under the Corus.Futures banner. With a focus on supporting students from underrepresented communities, the so.da scholarship opportunity has been established to foster the next generation of social media leaders.

The so.da Social Marketing Scholarship and Internship, is available to students who identify as racialized, Indigenous, living with disability and/or 2SLGBTQ+, and are entering their final year of post-secondary diploma, advanced diploma or degree program with a focus on Marketing, Advertising, Advertising & Graphic Design, Advertising and Marketing Communications, Multimedia Design and Development, or Communications.

This new scholarship and internship opportunity complements two existing programs launched in 2022 -- the Susannah Therrien Radio Scholarship and Internship and the Corus Television Broadcast Scholarship and Internship.

The Susannah Therrien Radio Scholarship and Internship is available to students who identify as women and are pursuing studies in radio. This scholarship was created and is funded by Ms. Therrien in recognition of her 20+ year tenure as a sales executive with Corus Radio.

The Corus Television Broadcast Scholarship and Internship is available to students who identify as racialized, Indigenous, living with disability and/or 2SLGBTQ+ and are pursuing studies in television broadcasting.

All three scholarship opportunities will support one student per year with financial assistance towards their tuition (up to $5,000) starting September 2023. Selected students will also receive a three-month paid internship at Corus Quay (so.da placement), a Corus Audio office (radio placement) or at Global News or Toronto-based ET Canada or The Morning Show (television broadcast placement). Students will be offered mentorship from Ms. Therrien and other Corus leaders.

Students entering their final year in September 2023 are eligible to apply by May 26, 2023.

"We are thrilled to have the so.da Social Marketing Scholarship and Internship become part of the Corus.Futures family," said Cheryl Fullerton, EVP, People and Communications. "Our educational support opportunities are fostering new creators and voices for our industry through meaningful and tangible early-career support."

Applications are due Friday, May 26, 2023. Full program details, eligibility requirements and application instructions can be found here.

