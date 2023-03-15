Government of Canada announces over $13 million to help address harms related to substance use in the Prairies, Northwest Territories and Yukon

Improving health outcomes for people at risk of substance-related harms and overdose across

WINNIPEG, MB, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Every day, families and communities across the Prairies, Northwest Territories and Yukon lose loved ones to overdoses from the increasingly toxic illegal drug supply. Collectively, through harm reduction and treatment services, as well as prevention efforts alongside all levels of government, the Government of Canada is working in tandem to try to reduce stigma, save lives, and ensure all people who use drugs have the life-saving substance use services and supports they need.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced over $13 million in federal funding for 11 projects in the Prairies, Northwest Territories and Yukon through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). The funding announced today will allow people living in the Prairies, Northwest Territories and Yukon to access greater prevention, harm reduction and treatment services including access to safer supply programs. This includes people disproportionately affected by problematic substance use or who face barriers accessing services such as youth, equity-deserving, and 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals.

Today's investment builds on the historic announcement the Government of Canada made in February of $198.6 billion over 10 years to improve health care services for Canadians, reduce surgical backlogs, support health workers, and improve integrated mental health and substance use services. We will continue to work with all levels of government, partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience of addiction, and organizations across the country to improve health outcomes for all Canadians, save lives, and work towards an end to this national public health crisis.

"Every day in the Prairies, Northwest Territories and Yukon, and across Canada, family members, friends, colleagues, and neighbors from all walks of life endure the unspeakable loss of losing a loved one to overdose. We are committed to working with community-based organizations in addressing the increasingly toxic illegal drug supply and overdose crisis. Today's funding will help people in accessing the life-saving substance use resources they need. I thank all the organizations receiving funding for their life-saving work and dedication to reducing stigma."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Every day, people in Winnipeg are dying because of the toxic drug supply and a lack of access to harm reduction supports. These deaths are all preventable. Harm reduction supports in Winnipeg have been under-resourced and are badly overstretched. We are happy that the federal government is committing to funding harm reduction - it is a crucial, evidence-based part of addressing the toxic drug crisis, poverty crisis, and homelessness crisis our city is facing.

Kelly Frazer

Executive Director, West Broadway Community Organization

The Government of Canada continues to work closely with partners to provide a compassionate and evidence-based response to the crisis.

continues to work closely with partners to provide a compassionate and evidence-based response to the crisis. The projects announced today are funded through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program. Through SUAP, the Government of Canada provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in Canada .

provides grants and contributions funding to other levels of government, as well as community-led and not-for-profit organizations, to respond to current drug and substance use issues in . Since 2017, Health Canada has invested over $350 million in over 300 projects since 2017. This investment includes over $88.3 in funding for safer supply projects in British Columbia , Manitoba , Ontario , Quebec and New Brunswick .

in over 300 projects since 2017. This investment includes over in funding for safer supply projects in , , and . The initiatives announced today stretch across the continuum of care (prevention, harm reduction, treatment), and vary from community-based service delivery projects like drug checking, to national initiatives, like CATIE, Canada's source for HIV and hepatitis C information .

source for HIV and hepatitis C information Our government is committed to reducing the stigma associated with substance use so that Canadians feel safe asking for help. The latest data show that, between January and June 2022 , opioid-related deaths and harms continued to persist at high levels, with 20 deaths per day, and 14 hospitalizations per day.

, opioid-related deaths and harms continued to persist at high levels, with 20 deaths per day, and 14 hospitalizations per day. Since 2017, the Government of Canada has taken evidence-based action to address the overdose crisis and committed over $800 million , including $349 million through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program to support community-based treatment, harm reduction, prevention and stigma reduction activities, as well as legislative and regulatory action.

has taken evidence-based action to address the overdose crisis and committed over , including through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program to support community-based treatment, harm reduction, prevention and stigma reduction activities, as well as legislative and regulatory action. Addiction is a treatable medical condition, not a choice, yet many people affected by addiction face stigma and feel shame. The language we use has a direct and deep impact on people around us. All Canadians, including media and health professionals, can reduce stigma by changing the words they use related to substance use and people who uses drugs.

