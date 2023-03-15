Dentsu and its Customer Experience Agency Merkle, to Present at Adobe Summit 2023

COLUMBIA, Md., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsu (www.dentsu.com) and Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, will be presenting several sessions during the upcoming Adobe Summit 2023 on March 21-23 in Las Vegas, NV. Merkle is a global platinum Adobe partner and an Adobe Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner that, together with dentsu and Adobe, helps global brands accelerate customer experience transformation initiatives.

As an Adobe Summit sponsor, Merkle will host two sessions that showcase key components of customer experience innovation:

Powering Your Digital Business with Adobe Experience Cloud : Cloud-based communication and collaboration provider RingCentral successfully launched a transformation program to orchestrate customer engagement across all marketing channels. The goal of this transformation was to deliver more contextual and personal experiences to drive engagement and ultimately revenue. Barry Latimer , VP, marketing technology at Merkle, and Steve Ireland , VP, ecommerce & web at RingCentral, will outline how this program leveraged the power of Adobe Experience Platform, using Real-Time CDP, Adobe Journey Optimizer, and Customer Journey Analytics to deliver the next best experience at every touchpoint at scale.

Innovation and Business Results with Adobe Real-Time CDP : Wes Van Den Heuvel , senior director, omnichannel engagement at Novo Nordisk, and Evan Nicholson , VP growth architect at Merkle, will discuss how Novo Nordisk worked with Merkle to leverage Adobe's Real-Time CDP to replace a manual custom-built solution and generate more value and ROI for existing Adobe products.

Merkle recently strengthened its Adobe practice with the appointment of Tara Beaton as global Adobe practice lead, and Roxanne Paulus as global Adobe growth officer. Merkle and Adobe have a common vision of helping shared clients adapt to changing customer expectations, making the world a better place through work, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion across teams. In their new roles, Beaton and Paulus will be responsible for setting the strategy and helping brands deliver connected, personalized experiences for their customers.

"We are proud to sponsor this year's Adobe Summit and look forward to showcasing the work we are doing with iconic brands to customize and implement Adobe's innovative technology solutions," said Owen McCorry, global chief growth officer for Merkle. "The appointments of Tara and Roxanne to lead our team of experts will further strengthen our Adobe practice and position Merkle to lead the market in customer experience transformation."

In 2022, dentsu was named a Leader by Everest Group in the Adobe Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2022. This recognition adds to dentsu's evaluation as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Adobe Experience Cloud Professional Services 2022 Vendor Assessment and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Global Adobe Services Partners, Q3 2022.

To learn more about dentsu and Merkle's Adobe practice, visit Global Tech Alliances | dentsu and Adobe Experience Cloud Partnership | Merkle .

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. Merkle has more than 16,000 employees in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkle.com.

About dentsu

Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, we use insights to connect brand, content, commerce and experience, underpinned by modern creativity. As part of Dentsu Group Inc., we are headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and our 69,000-strong employee-base of dedicated professionals work across four regions (Japan, Americas, EMEA and APAC). Dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

dentsu website: https://www.dentsu.com/

Dentsu Group Inc. website: https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/

