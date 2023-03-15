Like a Korean Academy Announces New Language Classes That Start April 16 in U.S.

Like a Korean Academy led by CEO Inae Kim launches its new class lineup on April 16, 2023, in the U.S. The schedule contains a Hangul crash course for beginners and four other classes, including an intermediate Korean conversation class for students who want to improve their Korean language proficiency through speaking and listening practice. An early-bird discount is available through March 31.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Like a Korean Academy, the online language learning platformed headed by CEO Inae Kim, will launch its next semester of classes that include a new accelerated course for beginners on April 16 in the U.S.

The class schedule offered by Like a Korean Academy will consist of five levels, starting with Hangul Crash Course. This course is designed for students who are beginning their study of the Korean language, and its primary focus will be for students to develop foundational skills in reading and writing Hangul. During the course, students will establish a strong base that will prepare them for more advanced studies in Korean.

Hangul Crash Course includes a Hangul guidebook, four live online sessions of 110 minutes each, office hours for extra individual support, access to live class recordings to review, weekly interactive homework, unlimited Q-and-A, quizzes for self-studying, and access to Classroom Padlet and a community of Korean language learners.

The Like a Korean, or LAK, Level 2, 3 and 4 courses include 24 live online sessions that are 60 minutes each and held three times a week, access to lesson recordings for review, weekly interactive homework, unlimited Q-and-A, quizzes for self-studying, access to Classroom Padlet and a community of Korean language learners and exclusive resources for study of Korean, including class slides, books and more.

The LAK Level 2 course is for students who can read and write Hangul and want to strengthen and advance their Korean language skills. This course teaches Korean grammar and vocabulary and positions students to easily communicate what's on their minds.

The LAK Level 3 course is for students who have a good grasp of past, present and future tenses in Korean and can understand grammar patterns such as "-고 싶다, -(으)ㄹ래요?, -(으)세요". The LAK Level 4 course is for students who are ready to move beyond basic Korean and want to transition to an intermediate level. The course helps students build up their Korean language skills and develop effective learning habits and strategies for long-term language acquisition.

This semester, Like a Korean Academy also if offering an Intermediate Korean Conversation Class. This class is for students who want to improve their Korean language proficiency through speaking and listening practice. This offers the opportunity to practice communicating naturally in Korean through sufficient speaking and listening exercises. This program is suitable for people at a level of LAK 6 or higher.

Intermediate Korean Conversation Class will have 8 live 60-minute online sessions that meet two times a week. All Like a Korean classes include a graduation ceremony and certificate of completion.

"We can help you achieve your Korean language learning goals, through Hangul crash course to Level 5 courses and Korean conversation classes," Kim said.

Students who sign up for a spot in one of the LAK classes that start in April are eligible for a discounted price if they book online by March 31.

In addition to announcing the new semester of classes, Like a Korean has launched the Like a Korean Academy newsletter. In the newsletter Inae Kim and the Like a Korean team provide tips about learning Korean and provide insight into how readers and students can immerse themselves in the language. The newsletter also provides a deep dive into Korean culture and discusses topics such as what is driving the recent surge in popularity of Korean classes across the globe.

The Like a Korean Academy newsletter is available on the Substack platform. Please click here to sign up to receive each edition via email.

Since launching the Like a Korean Academy last year Kim has taught scores of students across several levels. Her classes have attracted a global group of students in countries on several continents. They include students who live in India, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Albania, Cuba, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Mexico, Dubai, Spain, Bahrain, Norway and Brunei.

Kim, who has been teaching Korean professionally for more than 10 years, uses teaching methods to teach languages in a fun and comfortable atmosphere. Her classes encourage students to participate and engage in conversations with each other based on what they learn during each session.

ABOUT INAE KIM

Inae Kim is founder and CEO of Like a Korean. A certified language teacher, she holds a Master's of Art degree in Korean Language Education as a Foreign Language, or KFL. She has received a Commendation from the Korean Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism and an Award from the Chairman, King Sejong Institute Foundation. She is author of "Practical Korean for Tourism and Hospitality" and has taught Korean at several universities. For more information about Like a Korean, please see its YouTube page.

Media Contact

Inae Kim, Like a Korean, 1 404-944-0074, likeakoreanteam@gmail.com

SOURCE Like a Korean