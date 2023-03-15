Pasternack Releases High-Voltage 10kV/20kV Connectors and Adapters

New Series of 10kV/20kV Connectors and Adapters Addresses High-Voltage Applications

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has just introduced a new series of 10kV/20kV connectors and adapters for use in imaging inspection, test and measurement, medical and aerospace applications.

Pasternack's 10kV/20kV connectors and adapters feature high operating voltage ratings of 10kV/20kV DC, high insulation resistance of 1000 MOhm and greater maximum frequency of 300 MHz.

These hermetically sealed, high-voltage 10kV/20kV connectors and adapters provide reduced rates of both diffusion and off-gassing. Additionally, they are durable and long-lasting, constructed from resilient brass bodies with nickel plating.

"Our customers can enjoy access to a broad portfolio of 10kV/20kV connectors and adapters that feature recessed contacts to minimize the risk of electrical shock, while configuring and customizing their signal connections however they like. These new connectors and adapters are ideal for use in high-voltage and reduced atmospheric pressure applications," said Amar Ganwani, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new 10kV/20kV connectors and adapters are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customer base with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

