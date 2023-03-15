Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,591 in the last 365 days.

National Conference on Business Climate Kicks off in Rabat

National Conference on Business Climate Kicks off in Rabat

MOROCCO, March 15 - The National conference on business climate began, Wednesday in Rabat, under the theme "A new generation of reforms".

Chaired by the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, this conference aims to mobilize stakeholders around the strategic roadmap for improving the business environment by 2026, in accordance with the High Directions of HM King Mohammed VI.

This conference brings together more than 350 people, representing all relevant stakeholders. It is an opportunity to strengthen the public-private dialogue and reaffirm the commitment of all stakeholders to improve investing and entrepreneurship as a key lever for Morocco's economic recovery and development.

This event is also an important moment to present the new strategic roadmap for improving the business environment by 2026, established by the government, in consultation with private and public partners, and oriented towards the strategic sites of the Kingdom.

MAP: 15 March 2023

You just read:

National Conference on Business Climate Kicks off in Rabat

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more