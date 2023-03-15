National Conference on Business Climate Kicks off in Rabat

MOROCCO, March 15 - The National conference on business climate began, Wednesday in Rabat, under the theme "A new generation of reforms".

Chaired by the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, this conference aims to mobilize stakeholders around the strategic roadmap for improving the business environment by 2026, in accordance with the High Directions of HM King Mohammed VI.

This conference brings together more than 350 people, representing all relevant stakeholders. It is an opportunity to strengthen the public-private dialogue and reaffirm the commitment of all stakeholders to improve investing and entrepreneurship as a key lever for Morocco's economic recovery and development.

This event is also an important moment to present the new strategic roadmap for improving the business environment by 2026, established by the government, in consultation with private and public partners, and oriented towards the strategic sites of the Kingdom.

MAP: 15 March 2023