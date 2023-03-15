Submit Release
Migration: Morocco Spares no Effort to Defend Arab, African Countries' Interests (Diplomat)

MOROCCO, March 15 - Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, spares no effort to defend the interests of Arab and African countries on the issue of migration and migrants around the world by advocating a clear agenda and a forward-looking vision of the migration phenomenon, said the Kingdom's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti, Nezha Alaoui M'Hammdi.

The Kingdom, since the designation of His Majesty the King as the Leader on the migration issue by the 28th Summit of the African Union, has multiplied actions in the service of the issue of migration and migrants, stressed Alaoui M'Hammdi who spoke at the celebration Tuesday at the headquarters of the Embassy of Morocco in Addis Ababa, of the Day of the Arab expatriate (December 04)

Alaoui M'Hammdi, President of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Ethiopia, highlighted the actions undertaken by Morocco at the continental level, citing in this sense the creation in Rabat of the African Migration Observatory and the proposal of the Kingdom relating to the appointment of a Special Envoy of the African Union for Migration, as well as the Rabat Declaration issued at the end of the Rabat Forum on the reduction of remittance costs of the African Diaspora organized in January in Morocco.

The pioneering role of Morocco, under the visionary leadership of His Majesty the King, in the field of migration has been highly praised at the level of the Arab world, noted Alaoui M'Hammdi, reiterating the Kingdom’s commitments on this issue.

The President of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Addis Ababa stressed that Arab countries are more than ever called upon to multiply efforts for the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, known as the Marrakech Pact, adopted in 2018 in Morocco.

