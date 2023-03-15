Avid Brings World Vision Tour to Arizona State University’s MIX Center

Hosted by The Sidney Poitier New American Film School, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry specialists and gain valuable hands-on experience with Avid’s latest storytelling solutions for audio and video post production

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today announced the next stop for its World Vision Tour, when experts from Avid and ALT Systems, as well as special guest editors Lori Jane Coleman, ACE, and Bobbi Banks, will meet at Arizona State University to discuss how post-production teams are utilizing Avid tools to boost productivity and unlock even greater creative capabilities. This Friday, March 17, at the Media and Immersive eXperience (MIX) Center, attendees will learn about the exciting innovations that are changing the way teams create, store, and collaborate on content. The MIX Center is part of the ASU at Mesa City Center complex, a collaboration between ASU and the City of Mesa.



Opened in Fall 2022, the world-class MIX Center is a state-of-the-art facility that serves as a laboratory for advanced media technologies and media production, and as a platform for game development. The site is located in the heart of Mesa's Innovation District and hosts students with a passion for filmmaking, designing new virtual worlds and games, and creating immersive media experiences of all kinds – acting as a driving force for entrepreneurial solutions.

Students and attendees can discover the latest on Avid’s remote collaboration solutions, including trying out Avid NEXIS® | EDGE for remote editing anywhere, Media Composer® with SRT for over-the-shoulder collaboration, and the Avid | Edit On Demand cloud-based post-production solution. There will also be the opportunity to find out what’s new with Pro Tools® and Media Composer interoperability and learn how immersive audio workflows are transforming the way sound is created and experienced.

“The MIX Center serves as a space for educational advancement that will help inspire and shape the next generation of creative professionals in media and technology, so being part of Avid’s World Vision Tour is an exciting opportunity for our students,” said Cheryl Boone Isaacs, founding director of The Sidney Poitier New American Film School, in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts. “The hands-on experience and firsthand knowledge they will gain will provide significant value down the road as they pursue futures in film and digital media.”

“Avid is passionate about helping to develop new generations of storytellers and bridge the media industry’s widening production skills gap,” said Deb Sanders, Chief Customer Officer and SVP at Avid. “It’s a privilege to bring our World Vision Tour and the latest innovations in broadcast and post-production tools to help the aspiring student talent at the MIX Center.”

Packed with insights from expert keynote speakers, demonstrations of the latest Avid audio, video, and storage solutions, and the chance to win prizes – including Media Composer and Pro Tools Artist subscriptions – this is an event not to be missed. Register online today then join in person from 10am - 4pm on Friday, March 17.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

About Arizona State University

Arizona State University, ranked No. 1 “Most Innovative School” in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for eight years in succession, has forged the model for a New American University by operating on the principles that learning is a personal and original journey for each student; that they thrive on experience and that the process of discovery cannot be bound by traditional academic disciplines. Through innovation and a commitment to accessibility, ASU has drawn pioneering researchers to its faculty even as it expands opportunities for qualified students.

© 2023 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo and Pro Tools are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

