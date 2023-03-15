Topline Financial Credit Union Members and Employees Donate Bedding Items

TopLine’s Bedding Drive Benefits Non-Profits to Support Local Communities

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union’s third annual Bedding Drive held during the month of February benefited three local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, MORE Community Services and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated bedding items of pillows, sheet sets, comforters and blankets to help bring comfort to those in need in our local communities.



Employees were able to participate by donating bedding items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from our Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended employees and members had donated 78 bedding items and nearly $790 in cash to assist local youth and families.

“TopLine remains committed to meeting the growing critical needs of youth, individuals and families in our communities,” says Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. “We are grateful to all of our generous members and employees that contribute to our drives to support our neighbors growing basic needs. We couldn’t do this without each other. Every item or dollar makes an impact.”

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. There are over 6,000 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 300 youth. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

MORE Community Services provides refugees and immigrants with education and support, helping them achieve economic and social independence today and for generations to come. Visit more-empowerment.org to learn more.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit ymcanorth.org/youthandfamilyservices.

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest, with assets of more than $747 million and serves nearly 49,500 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations – in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park – as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

