MRD BEGIN SERIES OF AWARENESS ON PROPOSED DRAFT CDF ACT 2023 WITH MPS

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC) has begun series of awareness on the proposed Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Act 2023 draft with Members of Parliament.

Under the leadership of Minister for MRD Honourable Duddley Kopu and senior management team of the ministry, the draft CDF legislation was introduced to the first group of MPs yesterday evening (Tuesday 14 March) during a socialization dinner hosted by MRD.

Permanent Secretary of MRD Dr Samson Viulu said they are undertaking this softer approach to explain to the MPs the inefficiencies of the existing CDF Act 2013, major areas of amendment under the new Act, pros of the newly proposed Act and the need for a new CDF Act.

He said the socializing event allows for free discussion among MPs, technical officers of MRD and OPMC officials on the proposed changes.

Honourable Deputy Prime Minister when speaking during the event spoke highly of the proposed draft legislation and said that it is long overdue.

The same sentiments were shared by other Ministers and MPs who were present in the event.

Yesterday was the first of a series of socializing events that MRD has organized for all the fifty MPs.

Meanwhile, PS Viulu thanked UNDP for the funding support toward reforming the CDF Act 2013.

In attendance during the first socialization event on the proposed Draft CDF Act 2023 was the Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga, Minister for the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS) Hon. Rollen Seleso, Minister for the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGPEA) Hon. Samuel Manetoali, Chairman of the Foreign Policy Advisory Secretariat (FPAS) at OPMC and MP for South New Georgia Rendova Tetepare (SNGRT) Danny Philip and the host Minister responsible for MRD Hon Duddley Kopu.

– MRD Press