Solomon Islands Honorary Consul to Japan pays courtesy visit to Prime Minister.

PM Sogavare presenting a traditional shell money gift to Honorary Consul Kitano

Honorary Consul Kitano paying courtesy visit on PM Sogavare.

Solomon Islands Honorary Consul to Japan and President of KITANO CONSTRUCTION CORP, Mr. Takahiro Kitano paid courtesy visit to Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP.

Prime Minister Sogavare and the Honorary Consul deliberated on; maintaining healthy bilateral diplomatic relations between Solomon Islands and Japan, Infrastructure development, tourism sector, economy, radioactive waste, education and people-to-people interactions.

Prime Minister Sogavare appreciated the Honorary Consul for “representing our interest in Japan.”

The Prime Minister stated, apart from Infrastructure development, Solomon Islands and Japan work in partnership in the areas of technology and recovery of Japanese World War 2 remains.

He adds, “Solomon Islands benefitted a lot from Japan’s assistance.”

Meanwhile, Honorary Consul Mr. Kitano spoke highly of Prime Minister Sogavare and his government for their staunch support in the delivery of national infrastructure projects in Solomon Islands.

Both leaders expressed determination to see the Solomon Islands- Japan relationship grow stronger and rooted on the principles of democracy.

-PM Press Sec

