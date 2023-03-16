QuadVantage Partners with Lovell to Better Serve Government Healthcare Systems
Lovell® will represent QuadVantage as their SDVOSB vendor in the federal space.
QuadVantage has developed the tools to raise the bar when it comes to autografts for better results.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services is proud to announce a partnership with QuadVantage, a leader in autograft solutions for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction. Lovell will be the federal distribution partner to support sales through government healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Services (IHS). Lovell Government Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and trusted federal vendor.
QuadVantage instruments provide a total solution for shaping, sizing, and harvesting a high-performance quadriceps tendon graft for ACL reconstruction (with or without a bone plug). Their solution has four main instruments, all are stainless steel and reusable, and 2 require disposable blades to harvest and extract the graft. The goal of the company is to simplify, standardize, and optimize quadriceps tendon harvest. What makes the QuadVantage system unique is that it is the only system on the market that allows for partial thickness graft harvest with precision and consistency. Also, their solution allows for a minimally invasive incision without compromising graft integrity or length.
As QuadVantage’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this unique solution to federal healthcare providers. QuadVantage is pending addition for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalogue for Medical Supply Chain (ECAT). QuadVantage has already been awarded a spot on the DoD's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Placing products on contract vehicles with an SDVOSB contract holder streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
“Many Veterans and servicemembers suffer from ACL injuries every year. They are owed the best possible treatment to get them up and walking comfortably again. QuadVantage has developed the tools to raise the bar when it comes to autografts for better results.” Chris Lovell, Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
“We are thrilled to be working with Lovell; their focus on bringing the best solutions to veterans and active military personnel perfectly aligns with our commitment to improving the state of the art when it comes to ACL reconstruction surgery. In addition, our strong commitment to developing and sourcing technology in the U.S.A. will make for a strong partnership.” Tom Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer, QuadVantage Technology, Inc.
ABOUT QUADVANTAGE:
QuadVantage was formed in 2018 in response to an unmet need in the market identified by founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Paul Burroughs, MD. The problem they saw was that many surgeons were harvesting the quadriceps tendon free hand, using large incisions with open approaches, and despite strong evidence for quadriceps tendon as one of the best grafts for ACL reconstruction, they found that a main limiting barrier to entry for other surgeons was the lack of guided instrumentation for harvest. Through extensive R&D and market research, QuadVantage has developed a simplified system for harvesting the quadriceps tendon with precision, consistency, and efficiency. Their patented system has been clinically tested in over 100 ACL reconstructions with results of less donor-site morbidity, decreased short-term pain, less use of postoperative narcotics, quicker recovery of the quadriceps muscle, and improved aesthetics of graft harvest scar. Learn more at www.quadvantage.com
ABOUT LOVELL® GOVERNMENT SERVICES:
Lovell Government Services Inc. was founded by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013 out of a desire to continue to serve by providing specialty Medical and Surgical Resources to the Veterans Administration Hospital System and the U.S. Military Medical Networks. Lovell partners with medical, dental, and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and Military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
