Airport International Departures Delivered on time as Government prepares for Pacific Games.

A delay to the project planning due to the COVID 19 outbreak in 2020 and the subsequent travel restrictions that pushed back the actual construction work to early 2021 did not deter the Government and People of Japan in delivering the Honiara International Airport Project on time especially before Solomon Islands hosts the Pacific Games in November.

A “Flagship project” referred to by His Excellency Mr. Yoshiaki Miwa, the Japanese Ambassador in the Official Opening and Handing over of the new International Departure Terminal Building in his speech as he officially handed over the beautifully completed International Airport Departure.

At the Official Declaration and Handover Ceremony to receive it on behalf of the people of Solomon Islands, Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP on behalf of a gracious nation, Solomon Islands in receiving the Modern and Fully Operational Departure Airport thanked the people and Government of Japan.

“Let me thank the good people of Japan and their Government represented here by the Ambassador, Mr. Yoshiaki Miwa. Ambassador please relay our Government’s sincere thanks to the Government and good people of Japan for this great assistance”

The International Airport Departure project is worth 339 million SBD.

-PM Press Sec