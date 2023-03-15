Submit Release
Lake Champlain Management Cooperative to Hold State of the Lake Meeting

The Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative—a working group of fisheries professionals from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and United States Fish and Wildlife Service—will host a State of the Lake meeting later this month for anglers and other individuals interested in the fisheries of Lake Champlain.

Where: SUNY Plattsburgh Hudson Hall, Lecture Room 106

Address: 317 Hudson Hall, Plattsburgh, NY 12901

When: Saturday, March 25, 9:00am - 1:00pm

This meeting is an opportunity for agency and university staff to provide updates on the status and trends of the fisheries and to hear from anglers.

Information will be provided on restoration, research, assessment, and other work that has been accomplished over the past year, as well as work planned for the coming year.  Species to be discussed include lake trout, landlocked Atlantic salmon, sea lamprey, muskellunge, walleye and bass.  Time will be allotted for questions from the public.

Lake Champlain Management Cooperative to Hold State of the Lake Meeting

