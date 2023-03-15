Single Mom Teeters on the Edge of Survival in Award-Winning Book, The Shattered Vase

A compelling story of divorce and trauma, spiritual warfare and how to win at life. Author Gracie Lynne

Gracie Lynne examines how one woman survived the pain and humiliation of her husband’s infidelity, their subsequent divorce and parenting three children alone.

Some people think that spiritual warfare is about demons and angels. But what if it is more than that? What if it is about life and how you live it?” — Author Gracie Lynne

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How can one woman battle an army of evil entities — Betrayal, Deceit, Bitterness, Envy, Despair, Condemnation, Arrogance, Adultery, Fear, Rejection, Doubt and Insecurity — and emerge strong enough to fulfill her destiny?

In her award-winning book, The Shattered Vase, Christian fiction author Gracie Lynne shares the story of a soon-to-be single mom, Susie, whose idyllic life is shattered when her husband leaves her for another woman. With three children, a small home in the country and no job, Susie is pushed to the brink of suicide, and that’s exactly where the forces of evil want her to be.

But Susie isn’t alone in the fight. Hope, Faith, Joy, Grace and Mr. Mercy surround her with their compassionate embrace, and as Susie draws closer to the wisdom of God, her destiny is revealed.

The Shattered Vase is a compelling story of divorce and trauma, spiritual warfare and how to win at life. Reviewers have called it, “insightful, cleverly written” … “something we can all relate to” … “packed with wisdom from the friends that help the character process through the battles.”

About the Author

Gracie Lynne was not a born writer; her God-given writing skill was born out of adversity. The Shattered Vase is her debut novel and received a Firebird Book Award and was nominated for best Christian Fiction by the Christian Literary Awards.

For more information, please visit www.theshatteredvase.com.

The Shattered Vase

ISBN-13: ‎979-8986153902 (paperback)

Available from Amazon.com

Watch the book trailer here: