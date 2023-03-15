Cultural Affairs Bureau carries out enhancement works at The House of Macao Literature

MACAU, March 15 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau will carry out partial interior space enhancement works in the annex building of The House of Macao Literature from 17 March, which are expected to be completed in early May. During the renovation period, The House of Macao Literature will remain open to the public, and visitors’ experience will not be affected.

The House of Macao Literature is located at no. 95A-B, Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida (between Tap Seac Gallery and Jao Tsung-I Academy). The House is open daily from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 5:30pm), including public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free.

For more information about The House of Macao Literature, please contact the House through tel. no. 2872 8205 during office hours or visit its website atwww.clm.gov.mo.