2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races to be held in June

MACAU, March 15 - Organised by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. (SJM) and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China (DBAMC), and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the 2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be held on 17, 18 and 22 June at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre.

The Organizing Committee held a press conference today to present the event details to the public. Guest attending the press conference included: Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Lai Pak Leng, Chairman of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Ms. Ko Pui San, Head of Department of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Ms. Chan Sze Hang, Head of Division of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau.

During his speech, Sports Bureau President Mr. Pun Weng Kun expressed his belief that collaboration among the three parties will add colour to the event by connecting elements such as sports, tourism and culture, and extend its traditional, carnival-style atmosphere, so that the Macao International Dragon Boat Races will continue to be an iconic traditional festival and a signature event in Macao.

Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM Resorts, S.A., remarked, “Our involvement in Macau’s dragon boat racing has continued throughout the years, during which we contributed as organizer, as sponsor, and as contestants. We are very honoured to co-organise this year’s competition with the Macau Sports Bureau and the Macau Dragon Boat Association of China. Through which, we will continue to showcase traditional Chinese sports culture, nurture young talent, and draw international attention to this intangible cultural heritage. We hope to offer our visitors an immersive experience of our vibrant festivities, and maximize the potential of ‘sports + tourism’.”

The 2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be jointly organised by the Sports Bureau, SJM and DBAMC, with expenses covered by SJM. The Races will be held during the Duanwu Festival (Dragon Boat Festival), which includes small dragon boat local races on 17 June and standard dragon boat local races on 18 June. The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race, previously suspended since 2020 due to the pandemic, will resume this year and be held on the day of Duanwu Festival (22 June). The Organizing Committee will invite elite teams from Mainland China and overseas to participate in the Invitation Races in order to raise the level of competition and intensify exchange in sports among different regions. The event will provide residents and visitors with an authentic experience of dragon boat festival celebrations and will continue to establish itself as a unique brand of sports tourism in Macao.

Limited places are available for registration in this year’s local races, including: Macao Small Dragon Boat Race (60 teams for Open Category, 24 teams for Women’s Category), Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race (18 teams), Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (12 teams for Open Category) and Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race (36 teams for Open Category and 18 teams for Women’s Category). Interested organizations are required to first submit team entries online at www.cmdragonboat.org.mo between 10 a.m. on 21 March and 10 p.m. on 31 March to obtain an online account, and then register in the participating race categories between 10 a.m. on 3 April and 10 p.m. on 10 April. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until all places are filled.

Successfully registered teams should submit the relevant information including the name list by 10 p.m. on 15 May. Application for change of team members must be submitted by 10 p.m. on 22 May. Late registrations or applications will not be accepted.

For moreinformation, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局”(Macao SAR Sports Bureau)WeChat subscription account.