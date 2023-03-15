UnitedLex Expands Cloud-Based Services and Relativity Partnership to Support Growth of Global Client Base

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex , a leading data and professional services company for legal, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Relativity. This additional investment in RelativityOne expands the company’s best-in-class digital litigation suite and its delivery footprint globally, allowing solution consultants to meet client needs without jurisdictional limitations.

RelativityOne will also connect with the company’s recently launched knowledge management platform, Vantage Intelligence Repository (VIR). Through VIR’s unique architecture, UnitedLex clients can build a repository of historic work product, allowing them to leverage previous human decisions around documents irrespective of data origination, significantly reducing discovery costs.

The expansion of its cloud services coincides with a period of intense focus on the company’s fast-growing litigation and investigations business, including the appointment of eDiscovery and analytics pioneer Aaron Crews as Chief Product and Innovation Officer. The work of Crews and his data team has garnered extensive industry recognition in knowledge management and forensic analysis from both Buying Legal Council and American Legal Media.

“We are multi-platform by design, allowing us to purposefully curate outcome-driven solutions that serve our clients with the right tools that integrate seamlessly within any infrastructure,” said Crews. “Our expanded partnership with Relativity enhances our ability to quickly respond and be where our clients need us to be.”

These investments round out the company’s complete offering of cloud solutions that include Reveal Cloud; Digital First Draft, powered by LegalMation; our proprietary 360 reviewer feedback dashboard; Brainspace; Veritone; and Cybrarian, built on Microsoft Azure.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of digital litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.