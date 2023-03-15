WPS selects Wendy Perkins as its next President and CEO

She will be the first female to lead in 76 years

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a nationwide search, WPS Health Solutions has hired Wendy Perkins, its current Chief Management Officer, as its next President and CEO. Current President and CEO Mike Hamerlik announced his impending retirement last year after more than 10 years of service.

Perkins joined WPS in 2016 and has held varied positions of increasing responsibility, preparing her to seamlessly transition to her new role as President and CEO. She has extensive experience in driving strategic growth and in leading high-performing teams to achieve key results. Her experience at WPS and with other major industry players makes her an expert at understanding how to successfully compete and perform in the health care and government sectors. Perkins is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She also completed the Strategic Leadership Program at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. Prior to WPS she held leadership positions at Anthem and at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Wisconsin.

“The search and evaluation process over the past few months was extensive; we had many highly qualified and impressive candidates from across the nation,” Kristine Euclide, Chair of the WPS Board of Directors, said. “Wendy stood out as the right choice to lead WPS and move the company forward at this time.”

“I’m honored to be selected as President and CEO and value the trust the WPS Board and Transition Committee has placed in me,” Perkins said. “WPS is in a growth phase with rich opportunities on the horizon. WPS employees are driven to succeed, so I have no doubt we will achieve great things together.”

Perkins will take the reins on April 1, 2023. She will be the company’s fifth President and CEO since the company incorporated in 1977 and the first female to lead the company in its 76-year history.

Hamerlik said, “During my time at WPS, we’ve accomplished many things, from modernizing our systems and forging new partnerships to changing how we work and finding new ways to make health care easier for the people we serve. I know Wendy will continue to lead and support our employees as the company enters its next growth phase. Our customers, beneficiaries, business partners, and communities are in trusted hands.”

