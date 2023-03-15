Cleveland State University Offers an Online Pathway to Earn a Master’s in Social Work

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, Ohio -

Cleveland State University (CSU) now offers an online Master of Social Work (MSW) degree for those with and without a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Social work is a meaningful and rewarding career. In a recent Social Work Workforce Study, MSW graduates reported a 90.4% job satisfaction rate. Social work is also a burgeoning field, as social service providers nationwide need compassionate and skilled social workers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 9% growth in jobs across many specializations by 2031.

Cleveland State University’s new online MSW program offers two pathways to earning the degree. The Traditional Track is designed for those with a bachelor’s degree in any field who want to transition their career to social work. The Advanced Standing offers the shortest pathway in Ohio for BSW degree holders to earn an MSW online. Both tracks are 100% online didactic coursework with required field practicum hours that put classroom theory into practice. There are no campus residencies to attend.

CSU offers free field placement services for its remote students in both tracks. Field placement, or experiential learning, is an essential component of the curriculum. “We believe in experiential learning, an educational strategy that provides real-world opportunities to immerse yourself in your field and apply your growing knowledge,” said CSU President Laura Bloomberg, Ph.D. “Experiential learning combines civic involvement with academic coursework in a way that benefits you and the community.”

Two specializations and three certificates add value: Depending on their interests and career goals, students can choose from two specializations within the program, regardless of which track they pursue. The Clinical Social Worker specialization develops skills and competency in the practice of psychotherapy for the assessment and treatment of individuals, couples, families and groups across diverse populations. The Advanced Generalist Practice specialization prepares students to develop social work practice and advocacy competencies and the necessary skills to manage and lead human service organizations. Additionally, while enrolled in the MSW program, students can opt to take additional courses to earn a certificate in chemical dependency, gerontology or school social work.

Regardless of the chosen path, both the Traditional Track and the online advanced standing MSW can be taken on a part-time or full-time basis so students can seamlessly balance their professional and personal lives as they further their education. CSU’s MSW graduates are not only prepared for state licensure, but they are also ready for future challenges and opportunities within the profession. Students from all states except Colorado, New York and Maine are welcome to apply to the program.

About the University

Cleveland State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the largest regional accreditor in the U.S. Its MSW program is fully accredited by the Council on Social Work Education. The MSW faculty are well-regarded researchers in the field, including three Fulbright scholars. CSU is nationally recognized by esteemed organizations and partners with more than 250 organizations to provide a well-rounded education.

For more information about the online MSW program at Cleveland State University, visit onlinelearning.csuohio.edu.

###

For more information about Cleveland State University, contact the company here:



Cleveland State University

Jenni Tuttle

admissions@onlinelearning.csuohio.edu

2121 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115

Jenni Tuttle