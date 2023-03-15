New Online Master’s Prepares Graduates To Transform Women’s Health

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

UTS Online’s Master of Women’s and Children’s Health is the first qualification of its kind, delivering learning framed by a woman-centered philosophy and practice.



Midwives, nurses and allied health professionals have an opportunity to upskill and transform the future of women’s and children’s health through evidence-informed policy.

This course arrives at a time when 10% of women who gave birth in the past five years felt dehumanised, powerless and violated by the care they received. It also coincides with the formation of the Federal Government’s National Women’s Health Advisory Council, which will address medical misogyny.

The current state of women’s and children’s health has been influenced by politics, gender, history and tradition. Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care, Ged Kearney also highlights the negative impact of persistent social prejudice, medical ignorance and research exclusion.

Students will reflect on these important issues as they develop the knowledge and specialist skills to apply ethical and collaborative practice while respecting social and cultural diversity.

“The Master of Women’s and Children’s Health is a deep dive into the social, political, and structural landscape of contemporary health issues facing women and children,” says UTS Postgraduate Course Director, Dr Vanessa Scarf.

Designed by leading industry professionals and academics, the student will learn contemporary skills and practical approaches to meet future industry demands and be empowered to lead the way in women’s and children's health.

Students will analyse the influence of gender; how it intersects with other dimensions of diversity, and the impact it has on equitable access to services and personal wellbeing. The student will develop the knowledge and skills to meet the unique and individual needs of women and children – needs that can be influenced by their age, where they live, and their socioeconomic conditions.

The online Master of Women’s and Children’s Health can be tailored to the student’s career and personal goals through one of three majors that deliver impact where it matters most.

In the Leadership and Management in Health Care major, the student will learn to manage people and processes in a health services organisation with contemporary, strengths-focused leadership.

The Health Research major will extend the student’s evidence-informed and reflective practice by building the student’s fundamental research skills to advance and guide future policy in women’s sexual, reproductive and maternal health.

The third major is Reproductive Health, where the student will develop a comprehensive understanding of fertility for educating and supporting people on their fertility journey.

The Master of Women’s and Children’s Health also gives the student the option of customising specialisation made up of subjects from any of the majors. This course has been designed with built-in flexibility to align with the student’s interests and career goals.

“The tailored streams equip graduates with in-demand knowledge, skills and perspectives to enable them to have a positive impact on the lives of women and children,” says Dr Vanessa Scarf.

Another option in this suite of courses is the Graduate Certificate in Child and Family Health, which can be completed in as little as eight months. Made up of select units from the master’s, the graduate certificate offers an alternative entry to the Master of Women’s and Children’s Health, or an early exit if the student need one.

These courses are 100% online, accelerated and supported, delivered by academics that are passionate about the student’s success.

