We all have something to Confess…The Dorian Hotel unveils its signature Mark of the Craft

The much anticipated Mark of the Craft delivers a signature moment in the guest experience that brings the Hotel’s story to life

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dorian, Autograph Collection (The Dorian or the Hotel), Calgary’s first and only premium lifestyle hotel, is excited to officially launch its Mark of the Craft (The Mark) that draws together the collective narrative, unique characteristics and story of the Hotel into a single guest experience.



Inspired by Oscar Wilde and his novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Dorian presents an exhilarating aesthetic, combining beauty with stylish eccentricity. The novel contrasts a world of beauty, morality, manners and Victorian sensibilities with Dorian’s gradual corruption. In the novel, the portrait of Dorian allows him to be hedonistic and avoid the consequences of his choices and the Hotel now has a portrait of its own, a Mark that is sure to catch guests’ attention and spark conversation.

“The Dorian’s Mark appeals to everyone’s desire to clear their conscience before they take a peek into someone else’s secrets. It’s bold and edgy,” says Director of Sales and Marketing, Erin Richter. “Just like Oscar Wilde himself, the Mark will be a little scandalous, and very memorable.”

As in the novel, The Dorian nurtures its guests with unconventional and stylish surroundings, paired with gracious hospitality for its own sake. But, just as Dorian Gray hid the portrait that absorbed his discretions, the Hotel extends guests the same opportunity. They get the chance to witness the direct and cumulative effect of everyone’s opinions.

The portrait of Dorian Gray, hanging in the lobby, is now no longer just an interesting reflection of the hotel’s theme. It is dynamic and continually changing, linked to the many secrets of the Hotel’s guests. After sharing a secret of their own, guests will anonymously receive a disclosure, something that another guest has shared, and can give their opinion in the form of a rating. Finally, the combined weight of the choices made by the guests, as in the novel, will slowly transform the portrait in the lobby from youthful Dorian Gray to a decrepit one.

Book your stay at The Dorian, Autograph Collection, to confess your discretions and immerse yourself into the story of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde, “Exactly Like Nothing Else.”

For more information, visit www.thedorianhotel.com. To book a stay at The Dorian, visit www.marriott.com, use the Marriott Bonvoy App, or call Marriott Central Reservations.

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 260 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across 44 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About The Dorian

The Dorian is the latest development project by PBA Group of Companies. PBA is a fifty-eight-year-old company with deep roots in Calgary and is proudly women-owned and led. PBA Group is a full-spectrum real estate company, providing integrated commercial real estate solutions. PBA prides itself on building partnerships through shared values, while inspiring a sense of discovery in the communities we touch. For PBA, it’s about nurturing long-term relationships, increasing resilience, and building capacity. PBA is place where people can build their businesses, achieve their dreams, and set a foundation for strong communities. Learn more at www.pbaland.com and LinkedIn

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises

As an award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades successfully growing the company’s portfolio, which includes premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. Recognized as one of the top 10 management companies in North America, Concord Hospitality creates benefits for its partners and associates by leveraging its operations, development, sales and marketing, technology, accounting and operational management expertise to continue to grow its portfolio of best-in-class hotels. The company believes its people are its greatest strength. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord Hospitality is committed to being a great place to work for all. Learn more at www.concordhotels.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Leanna Kruk

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-390-2170

lkruk@brooklinepr.com