Desktop Virtualization Market worth $20.1 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 10.3%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Desktop virtualization makes it easier for employees to access enterprise computing resources. Employees can work anytime, anywhere, from any supported device with an Internet connection.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Desktop Virtualization Market size to grow from USD  12.3 billion in 2022 to USD 20.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global Desktop virtualization market is gaining traction, with need to increase the productivity of employees, If devices/PCs of employees’ counter hardware issues or are accidentally damaged, employees, with the help of desktop virtualization, can log in from another device and continue working, as data is safe on the server or on the cloud.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Desktop Virtualization Market"

159 - Tables
42 - Figures
201 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137215705

Scope of the Report

Report Metric  Details 
Market size value in 2022  USD 12.3 billion
Revenue forecast for 2027  USD 20.1 billion
Growth Rate  10.3% CAGR
Historical data 2016-2027
Base year considered 2022
Forecast period 2022-2027
Forecast units Value (USD Billion)
Segments covered By type, organization size, verticals, and region
Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America
Companies covered Citrix systems (US), VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Kyndryl Holdings (US), DXC Technology (US), NTT DATA (Japan), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Softchoice (Canada), Nutanix (US), Pure Storage (US), NetApp (California), Ivanti (US), Nasstar (UK), Datacom (New Zealand), NComputing (US), Evolve IP (US), Ericom Software (US), Parallels International (US),  V2 Cloud (Canada), Kasm (Virginia), Itopia (US), ClearCube (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Adar (US), Systancia (France), and HiveIO (US).

The scope of this report covers the Desktop virtualization market by type, organization size, verticals and region.

The Virtual desktop infrastructure segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. The increasing adoption of the BYOD policy across enterprises, which prefer centralized desktop management, is one of the major factors driving the high adoption of VDI solutions. Additionally, increased requirements for computing capabilities and data security measures in IT companies are fuelling the growth of this segment. Key players, such as VMware (US), Citrix Systems (US), Oracle (US), and Microsoft (US), offer VDI solutions in the desktop virtualization market.

By region, North America is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The US holds a major portion of the market in this region. North America leads the global market in terms of the usage of Desktop virtualization-based solutions and services. The US and Canada are prominent countries contributing to technology development in this region; The presence of major market players in the region, such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation has been the key factor that has driven the market expansion in the region.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=137215705

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Desktop virtualization market include Citrix systems (US), VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Kyndryl Holdings (US), DXC Technology (US), NTT DATA (Japan), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), Softchoice (Canada), Nutanix (US), Pure Storage (US), NetApp (California), Ivanti (US), Nasstar (UK), Datacom (New Zealand), NComputing (US), Evolve IP (US), Ericom Software (US), Parallels International (US),  V2 Cloud (Canada), Kasm (Virginia), Itopia (US), ClearCube (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Adar (US), Systancia (France), and HiveIO (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

