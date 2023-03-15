HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Orders Opening of Mosques Built or Having Undergone Reconstruction or Restoration Work by Endowment, Islamic Affairs Ministry

MOROCCO, March 15 - HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, has ordered the opening of mosques built or having undergone reconstruction or restoration work by the Ministry of Endowment and Islamic Affairs.

In a statement, the ministry said Wednesday that these mosques, numbering 35, are distributed as follows: 10 new ones, 17 rebuilt and 08 restored.

The capacity of all these mosques stands at 21,470 worshippers, for a total cost of 240 million dirhams, the same source said.

MAP:15 March 2023



