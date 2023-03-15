Zollner Elektronik to Expand Through Multi-Location Investment, Creating 100 Jobs in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Germany-based Zollner Elektronik AG, one of the world’s largest manufacturing service providers for electronic and mechatronic components, will invest a combined $18 million to expand in Virginia, growing its market presence in the U.S. and creating 100 new jobs.

VEDP assisted and Governor Youngkin approved the company acquired Electronic Instrumentation and Technology’s (EIT) Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) division in July 2022, which included locations in the City of Danville and Loudoun County. Zollner will invest $14 million to expand its manufacturing operations in the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority-owned Cyber Park to develop custom electronic products for clients using proprietary technology, which will create 80 new jobs. The company will also expand its U.S. headquarters facility in Loudoun County through an additional $4 million investment, creating 20 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and West Virginia for the projects.

“Zollner Elektronik’s decision to increase its market reach with the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Danville and U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the strength of our business climate and workforce that benefits diverse industries and locations across Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “EIT has a long history of success in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to building on that partnership with Zollner in the years to come.”



“This great expansion is a win for two regions of the Commonwealth as well as our corporate services and manufacturing sectors,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are excited to support Zollner Elektronik’s overall growth in Virginia as the company increases production in the City of Danville and expands its U.S. headquarters in Loudoun, creating a total of 100 new jobs for hardworking Virginians. A number of these jobs are now open—interested applicants can visit www.eitcareers.com and apply for job openings at both locations.”

“Since EIT was founded in 1977, we have had a great deal of support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and local government agencies in helping us grow and prosper. The acquisition by Zollner AG will give us the advantages of a global company while being able to maintain our Virginia presence. Our locations in Leesburg and Danville have workforce availability and are supported by complete transportation systems, so we look forward to continued growth through the acquisition by Zollner,” said David Faliskie, President/Chief Executive Officer of EIT-Zollner.

“Our existing industries are a vital component of this region’s economic success, and Zollner Elektronik’s acquisition and expansion of this facility is an economic win for our area,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “On behalf of the citizens of the City of Danville, I wish to thank Zollner Elektronik for the investment it will be making to increase its capacity here and the jobs it will be creating. Once again, that says so much about the quality and character of our community. We enthusiastically wish them continued success and growth.”

“I am thrilled that Zollner Electronik, a proven leader in the manufacturing service providers for electronics, is investing in Danville and Pittsylvania County, creating great jobs for our residents, strengthening our industrial base, and contributing to the overall growth of our region,” said Darrell Dalton, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “Zollner choosing to expand its existing operations here in the Cyber Park is a great testament to the company’s strong business results in the Dan River Region so far and the positive business climate we have developed, and it is also a show of faith that Pittsylvania County and the City of Danville can effectively support this growth. Congratulations, Zollner!”

“I am beyond pleased to have Zollner Elektronic in our region. Their investment and expansion, to include 80 new jobs, will make a great economic fixture in our community even greater,” said Lee Vogler, Chairman of the Danville Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority (RIFA). “Over the last few years, a great comeback has been happening in Danville-Pittsylvania County. Today is another chapter in that comeback story. Danville-Pittsylvania County is blessed to have companies from across the globe represented in our region, and I am thrilled that we can add Germany to that growing list.”

“Zollner’s investment in EIT is an example of two dynamic electronic manufacturing and service companies linking the excellence of strong manufacturing and R&D operations in Virginia with world-renowned capabilities of an international company who is known for high-quality components sold around the world,” said Linda Green, Executive Director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. “EIT has been a strong player in Virginia’s electronics industry with research and innovation that led to breakthrough technologies for a quarter of a century. During this time, they have worked closely with Zollner, a company that has grown to become one of the top 15 EMS service providers in the world over the past five decades. Zollner’s investment in EIT will increase the Virginia workforce and facilities and, even more importantly, will provide access to an extended customer base to ensure the success of the operations for future generations.”



“We are quite pleased that Zollner Elektronik has chosen Virginia and Loudoun County for their U.S. headquarters expansion and manufacturing operation. EIT has long been a LoudounPossible success story, and under the ownership of Zollner Elektronik I am sure their business will continue to thrive,” said Board of Supervisors Chair at Large Phyllis J. Randall. “Loudoun's world-class workforce, our pro-business environment, and our commitment to innovation continues to create opportunities for businesses across the country and across the world.”

“The great City of Danville has proven over and over again how a collaborative effort between private and public interests can lead the way in economic revitalization in Southside Virginia,” said Senator Bill Stanley. “This announcement from Zollner Electronik is a clear indicator of the rebirth of manufacturing in our region in the 21stcentury. We are extremely grateful for the trust this excellent company has placed in the workers of Pittsylvania County and Danville for its future business, and they can be assured that their decision to locate in our area is a great one.”

“We enthusiastically welcome Zollner Elektronik AG to our region and are very happy they have chosen to be in Virginia and to expand the footprint started by EIT,” said Delegate Danny Marshall. “As one of the world's largest service providers for electronic and mecatronic components, Zollner will be able to access the workforce and local training already available. The $14 million investment and 80 new jobs are great news for our economy and the families of this area. We look forward to a very successful economic and community partnership.”



“I am so happy to welcome Zollner Elektronik to Loudoun County, Virginia, and thrilled they have chosen to invest and do business in the Commonwealth,” said Senator John J. Bell. “The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program was designed for partners like Zollner Elektronik. The Virginia workforce is a superior, world-class workforce and I have no doubt the partnership with Zollner Elektronik will be long and prosperous for all parties.”



Zollner Elektronik AG is the market leader in Europe’s EMS sector. A family-owned company with headquarters in Zandt, Germany, it was founded in 1965 and has grown to become a global player with over 12,000 employees and 20 locations around the globe. Its Electronics Manufacturing Service provides the complete product life cycle: Research & Development, Consultation, Production, Supply Chain Management, and After-Sales Service. Among its customers, which come from nine different industries, are top global corporations as well as small-and medium-sized companies. Through continuous organic growth, Zollner has established itself worldwide as one of the top 15 EMS providers.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Danville, Pittsylvania County, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, and Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $360,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Danville with the project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Support for Zollner Elektronik AG’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.