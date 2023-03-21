Submit Release
Lemartec Completes Grove Bay Marina Hangars, Strengthening a Historic Miami Landmark

The historic air and sea gateway to Miami has been restored and strengthened with the completion of an important Lemartec construction project.

These most recently refurbished buildings for Grove Bay have complimented that rich history. We are honored to have been part of the restoration and strengthening of this iconic landmark.”
— Manny Garcia-Tunon
COCONUT GROVE, FL, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This historical Hangar was built in 1918 as the first continental naval air station in the United States until the end of WWI. Through the 1930s and 40s, Dinner Key served as a base for Pan American World Airway’s flying boats. Grove Bay Marina, a mixed-use facility that includes boat storage, new offices, and retail tenant spaces reached substantial completion and is in full operation. These existing hangars are under strict architectural requirements to preserve the original character of the building and the charm of the community. It was completed in conjunction with the owner and architect to ensure the character of the building was maintained.

Manny García-Tuñón, President of Lemartec, commented, “Dinner Key is an important chapter in the City of Miami’s story. Some of these hangars in Coconut Grove are historic and they served as the air and sea gateway to Miami in the early twentieth century. These most recently refurbished buildings for Grove Bay have complimented that rich history and we are honored to have been part of the restoration and strengthening of this iconic landmark in Coconut Grove.”

The Project consists of the retrofit and renovation of two historic steel hangars located in the heart of Coconut Grove, by the Dinner Key Basin, next to the world-class Grove Harbour Marina and the Fresh Market. Rebuilding the iconic hangars rather than repurposing the land allows the district to retain the view residents and visitors have enjoyed for decades. Our participation in helping preserve the marina and updating its structures is a source of pride and one that will endure for decades to come. With its historical presence and being adjacent to Miami’s City Hall, Lemartec had specific Art in Public Places (AiPP) requirements. Lemartec was requested by the client to help provide insight on how to inlay specific curated art pieces embedded into the concrete sidewalks throughout the 7 Acre site.

Construction is not just about new buildings. It includes building and maintaining facilities that are historic, functional, and useful to the broadest spectrum of people in their communities.

About Lemartec: Lemartec Corporation is a national design-build construction management firm and serves as MasTec’s vertical construction arm with a unique focus in Aviation & Transportation, Mission Critical, Sports & Entertainment, and Commercial market sectors. Forged by a safety-first and relationship-driven mindset, the Lemartec culture fosters trust and creates value for all stakeholders - our clients, employees, business partners, the community, and the environment.

