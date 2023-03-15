Construction Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 34 Between Belle Fourche and Whitewood

For Immediate Release: Friday, March 10, 2023

Contact: Joel Flesner, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says crews will begin constructing passing lanes and turn lanes on S.D. Highway 34 between Belle Fourche and Whitewood on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The initial work will consist of temporary fence and silt fence installation. This initial work is expected to be complete in two weeks, weather dependent. Work will then transition into passing lane and turn lane construction, on Monday, March 27, 2023.

There will be seven total work areas on Highway 34 over the duration of the project that will be between one-half mile to one mile in length. These work areas consist of four passing lane areas, two turn lane areas, and one curb and gutter area in the town of St. Onge. The purpose of adding passing and turn lanes is to improve safety and relieve traffic congestion.

Highway 34 will be reduced to one lane through the work zone during working hours with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. A 10-foot width restriction will also be in effect. Motorist can expect 15-minute delays, suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, uneven or rough surface, and construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway. Project construction will be paused during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally scheduled for August 2023.

The prime contractor on this $10.2 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. from Ortonville, MN. The overall completion date for the project is Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/bellefourchetowhitewood-pcn-06um.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-