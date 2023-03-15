Future of 3D Concrete Printing and its Impact on the Construction Industry | Market To Reach $1,256.5 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “3D Concrete Printing Market," The 3D concrete printing market size was valued at $371.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,256.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 131.8% from 2022 to 2031.

3D concrete printing process involves construction of building structures and other infrastructures using concrete and atomized machines. Walls, roofs, and pillars can be printed using 3D printers. Furthermore, pre-programmed software drives the robot or a 3D printer. The path of its movement is programmed in software such as AutoCAD and SolidWorks. It subsequently decides and drives the printer to print the desired object. This technology has less error compared to traditional manual methods. In addition, using this technology, complex designs can be easily produced and at faster rate.

Hiring skilled labor in developed nations, especially in Europe, incurs high cost. In addition, customized and special shapes or sizes needs skilled personnel who have experience and knowledge. High cost of labor service increases the overall budget of the projects. However, the 3D concrete printing technology helps in saving this expenditure, as the 3D printer can print error-free and complex structures. The 3D printer can be used to build complex shaped structures in mass quantity that will help in saving the labor cost. Thus, leading to the 3D concrete printing market growth.

In addition, Manual construction activities generate considerably amount of waste, owing to rise in new construction and renovation activities. Some of the concrete generally gets wasted while building walls, slabs, or pillars. However, the 3D concrete printing technology does not generate waste, as the 3D printer consists of a nozzle through which the concrete is deposited in exact amount and quantity. Therefore, minimizing the waste generation and saving the cost spent on the concrete in the construction process augment the growth of the 3D concrete printing market share.

However, the initial capital cost to set up the3D concrete printing service needs high investment. Majorly the cost of the 3D printing machine is high due to the software such as AutoCAD and SolidWorks that are used to operate the 3D printer. In addition, no standard concrete is available in the market that is used for 3D printing. The composition of concrete is developed as per the geographical region and application of the 3D printing, which is one of the major restraints to the 3D concrete printing market opportunities.

Rapid urbanization and use of advanced technology in developed countries are anticipated to create remunerative opportunities for the expansion of 3D concrete printing market. In addition, rise in awareness about the advantages of 3D printing technology is gradually shifting the preference of builders toward this technology for various projects, which notably contributes toward the growth of the global 3D concrete printing industry.

The 3D concrete printing market is segmented into printing type, technique, end-use sector, and region. On the basis of printing type, the market is divided into gantry system and robotic arm. On the basis of technique, it is classified into extrusion-based and powder-based. On the basis of end-use sector, it is segregated into residential, commercial, and infrastructure. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in the 3D concrete printing market analysis include Apis Cor, Cobod International A/S, CyBe Construction, D-shape, Heidelbergcement AG (Italcementi SpA), LafargeHolcim, Sika AG, Skanska, Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Winsun), and XtreeE.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global 3D concrete printing market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on printing type, the gantry system segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

• By technique, the extrusion-based segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• Based on end-use sector, the residential segment dominated the market in 2021.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021. And LAMEA anticipated to dominate the global 3D concrete printing market throughout the study period.

• The global 3D concrete printing market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.