MASFi Financial Blockchain Begins US$50 million Private Sale of MASX Gas Token

A Financial Blockchain Designed for Web3

/EIN News/ -- Taipei, Taiwan, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MASFi is designed for Web3. HBS is the first application built on MASFi, which has successfully operated since December 2021. HBS demonstrated the technological advantages of MASFi, including cross-chain with three major public chains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and BSC, which enables lightning transfer and $0.10 low gas fee for BTC, ETH and BNB.

The goal of HBS is to become a decentralized financial supermarket and function as the DeFi infrastructure for financial, payment, game, NFT and metaverse companies. Web3 companies can built their applications on Ethereum compatible MASFi or choose to develop applications on HBS platform.

Starting on exchange listing date, private sale tokens MASX MRC-20 can be exchanged for MASX BEP-20 tokens for trading, which will be released proportionally on a monthly basis in 12 months. 

MASX public sale is expected in Q2 2024 at US$1.20. 2023 private sale price:

3/15 - 4/14 $0.10
4/15 - 5/14 $0.20
5/15 - 6/14 $0.30
6/15 - 7/14 $0.40
7/15 - 8/14 $0.50
8/15 - 9/14 $0.60
9/15 - 10/14 $0.70
10/15 - 11/14 $0.80
11/15 - 12/14 $0.90

HBS Launchpad will provide small amount of MASX for private sale to display set-prices.

MASFi LightPaper：https://masfi.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/MASFi-Litepaper.pdf

HBS Platform：https://www.hbsswap.com

https://masfi.net/


Sting Lin
Manager
MASFi Financial Blockchain
sting-at-masf.io
https://masfi.net/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment


