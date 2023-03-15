PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") PGZ PGZFF is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares now trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "PGZFF".

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "PGZ".

"As part of graduating from the OTC Pinks to OTCQB platform, we learned that that Pan Global has a more significant following in the U.S. markets than we expected. The posting of our shares on the OTCQB allows greater access and visibility for the Company as we advance the Escacena Copper Project in southern Spain," said Tim Moody, President and CEO of Pan Global. "As we continue to expand our presence within the U.S. investment community, the trading of our shares on the OTCQB platform facilitates the expansion and growth of the Company."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . The Company's listing on the TSX-V and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a growing awareness of the Company and affords investors lower-barrier access to trading.

The 2023 Project plan includes more than 50 additional drill holes at Escacena. A 10-hole stepout and infill drill program is in progress at the La Romana discovery targeting electromagnetic anomalies, further testing the continuity and potential down-dip extensions of the mineralization. Drilling is also in progress at the Zarcita and Romana Deep targets at Escacena.

Catalysts for 2023 include:

Assay results from the ongoing exploration drilling at La Romana, the Romana Deep target (electromagnetic anomaly on the down-dip projection of the La Romana mineralization) and Zarcita target (located 4 km north of La Romana)

Gaining access to the west and east of La Romana to continue testing extensions of the near-surface mineralization and geophysics targets

Results from ongoing La Romana metallurgy testwork

Assay results from drilling on the extensions of La Romana following access

Discovery of additional exploration targets from the ongoing exploration

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to restart in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

